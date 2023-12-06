A Massive Arcade Bar Is Coming To Toronto With Vintage Games & Incredible Street Food
Perfect for an active date night!
Do you enjoy playing arcade games with a joystick in one hand and a taco or drink in the other? Well, a massive new entertainment hub is coming to Toronto, and it looks like it's going to be a blast.
GRETA Bar, a hit chain with locations out west, is officially opening its first location in downtown Toronto, and there will be a whole lot of things to do in the space.
The arcade already has locations in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, and they're aiming to open the King Street West Toronto location in the spring of 2024.
Gamers can find the 12,500 square-foot venue at 590 King Street West. The two-floor space will have over 50 arcade games, including "vintage classics with state-of-the-art interactive experiences," a spokesperson shared in a press release. That means everything from classics like Mortal Kombat to more hands-on games like hoops.
But what's an arcade without some delicious and mouth-watering food? The new location promises to feature a wide range of street food on the menu, and if the other locations are any indication, the food will be great. For example, the Vancouver location has Spicy Chicken Karaage Sliders, Big Mac Fries, Gringas Taquitos and a Chilean Hot Dog on the menu.
Obviously, GREATA Bar will also be offering drinks, which include a selection of "fun curated cocktails and local craft beers." Vancouver's cocktails include a "Van City Reynolds," but here's hoping we get a more Toronto option here!
On the weekends, you and your friends will be able to bust a move during the venue's night hours, when you'll find Toronto DJs playing tunes for a lively dance floor.
"We envision GRETA as an adult choose-your-own-adventure experience. Our space is designed for a self-directed journey or a more traditional progression from food and drinks to gaming," said Casey Greabeiel, Co-Founder and Vice President of Operations.
The entertainment hub will open in a historic 1896 heritage building "with original brick and beam architecture." There will also be art installations by local street artists that will make for a vibrant environment.
Also, the games look super fun, so you can guarantee a night filled with friendly competition.