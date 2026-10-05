Two Canadian Armed Forces members arrested in organized crime, kidnapping probe: DND

Military members charged in organized crime probe
Military members charged in organized crime probe
A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Department of National Defence says two members of the Canadian Armed Forces were arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping and firearms theft. 

The department says Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau, both members of the 7th Toronto Regiment, have been removed from duties and their access to military facilities and bases has been restricted after their arrests on Aug. 11. 

It did not provide details of the allegations against them and referred further questions to Toronto police. 

Both accused hold the rank of bombardier, and DND says they remain members of the armed forces pending the result of an administrative review.

The department says Fernando enrolled as a reservist in January 2020 but has not been deployed, while Moreau enrolled as a reservist in March 2018 and was deployed in 2020 on Operation Laser, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Toronto police for comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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