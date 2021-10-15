This Ontario Home Selling For Under $900K Has Its Own Boat Launch & Resort Swimming Pool
You'll get stunning views of Remi Lake.
An Ontario home is offering boat owners a chance to ditch the launch forever and enjoy the ultimate cottage hybrid experience.
177-179 Lefebvre Penninsula Road, located in Moonbeam, Ontario, is a sprawling 2260-square-foot waterfront property that offers picturesque views of its surrounding lake.
The custom-built cedar wood home has a gorgeous cathedral ceiling and a massive loft, perfect for hosting guests.
Its exterior includes a resort-style swimming pool area with a patio and kitchenette.
And its upper levels offer a cozy, bright space that could easily serve as a home office or studio.
You and your friends can spend your late nights drinking and playing pool in the games room.
Or enjoying the sunrise with a warm cup of coffee from the home's lake-facing balcony.
Deluxe Waterfront Home
Price: $899,000
Address: 177-179 Lefebvre Penninsula Road, located in Moonbeam, ON
Description: A resort-style home that is perfectly located in the beautiful and accessible region of Moonbeam.