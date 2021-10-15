Trending Tags

EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This Ontario Home Selling For Under $900K Has Its Own Boat Launch & Resort Swimming Pool

You'll get stunning views of Remi Lake.

This Ontario Home Selling For Under $900K Has Its Own Boat Launch & Resort Swimming Pool
REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX, REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

An Ontario home is offering boat owners a chance to ditch the launch forever and enjoy the ultimate cottage hybrid experience.

177-179 Lefebvre Penninsula Road, located in Moonbeam, Ontario, is a sprawling 2260-square-foot waterfront property that offers picturesque views of its surrounding lake.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

The custom-built cedar wood home has a gorgeous cathedral ceiling and a massive loft, perfect for hosting guests.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

Its exterior includes a resort-style swimming pool area with a patio and kitchenette.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

And its upper levels offer a cozy, bright space that could easily serve as a home office or studio.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

You and your friends can spend your late nights drinking and playing pool in the games room.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

Or enjoying the sunrise with a warm cup of coffee from the home's lake-facing balcony.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

Deluxe Waterfront Home

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

Price: $899,000

Address: 177-179 Lefebvre Penninsula Road, located in Moonbeam, ON

Description: A resort-style home that is perfectly located in the beautiful and accessible region of Moonbeam.

View Here

