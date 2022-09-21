Ontario Just Got A New IG-Worthy Art Walk & It’s Totally Free
Play fun mini-games and score half off your entry to the AWE Gallery.
Admiring art doesn’t have to mean listening to audio tapes in a silent museum — it can be so much more. Dive headfirst into Canada’s cultural scene and immerse yourself in an aesthetic wonderland right in the streets of downtown Windsor.
With Against the Current — a scavenger-hunt-like experience that spotlights iconic Canadian artists — Art Windsor-Essex is taking its collection to the streets. And the best part? The art walk is totally free — all you need is a smartphone and you’re good to go.
A short drive from Toronto or Detroit, Windsor’s already an aesthetic day trip fit for the ‘gram. Explore the trendy downtown area and make sure to hit up the eight art stations across the city, complete with mini-games.
With works by Emily Carr and some of the famous Group of Seven, you’ll be able to collect milestones and win digital prizes tied to each artist's legacy.
Plus, if you collect four of the milestones, you'll get half-price entry to the Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) gallery.
Swing by the adorable Capitol Theatre, traverse the Windsor Riverfront Trail, or check out an installation at the Windsor Public Library — follow the mobile map and visit whichever stations tickle your fancy.
You can complete the whole thing in about 45 minutes or spread the journey out over a few days. Bonus: you can connect to free Wifi to maximize the QR-coded experience without worrying about data charges.
Take in reproductions of works by local, Indigenous and world-renowned artists who challenged the status quo, like Seth Arca Whipple, Norval Morriseau and Lawren Harris.
After you see the reproductions, cap off your journey at the AWE Gallery to see the real deal. Here, you’ll have one final surprise waiting for you (no spoilers).
Discover The Canadian Artists Who Smashed The Status Quo In Downtown Windsor
When: Until the end of 2022.
Address: Various locations across downtown Windsor, ON.
Why You Need To Go: Against the Current is a free interactive art installation complete with paintings and mini-games, brought to you by Art Windsor-Essex and The Moment Factory. Complete four milestones and you’ll receive 50% off entry to the AWE Gallery.
To learn more about the interactive art walk, visit the Against the Current website or follow Art Windsor-Essex on Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook.