This Pop-Up Is Coming To Toronto & They’ll Deliver Nando’s Straight To Your Door
Get ready to turn up the heat!
Calling all Toronto Nando’s fans: Now is the time to get your PERi-PERi fix! Nando's, the beloved restaurant known for its signature and flavourful chicken is bringing a pop-up delivery kitchen to Toronto. Although their Bay Street location may be under construction, you don’t have to go a day without your favourite PERi-PERi specialties.
For a limited time, the Toronto Delivery Kitchen will be available to deliver Nando's signature dishes right to your door. If you’re in The Beaches, Danforth, Eglinton, Yorkville, or anywhere in between, you can now get your PERi-PERi fix without having to leave the comfort of your home. New to Nando's? Check out the go-to order: ½ chicken with PERi fries - grilled fresh to order to the spice level of your liking. There's something to satisfy every tastebud for even the most seasoned Nando's fan.
Nando's Toronto Delivery Kitchen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Afro-Portuguese, known for their flame grilled chicken 🔥
Why You Need To Order: Don't wait any longer to get your sweet PERi-PERi heat delivered straight to your door! Get a kick out of new menu delights from sandwiches like the Nandocas Choice, a grilled PERi-PERi chicken breast served on garlic bread and topped with coleslaw, or try a craveable, flavour-loaded bowl like the Pulled Chicken, Feta and Avo Bowl.