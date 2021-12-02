Trending Tags

These Tiny Cabins Near Toronto Are Totally Festive So You Can Live Your Best Elf Life

The rentals are available for December!

Cabinscape | Handout

If you're looking for a Christmas getaway, then these adorable cabins might be just what you've been dreaming of.

Cabinscape, a company that rents out custom-made, ecological tiny cabins, is offering a festive experience this year at select places.

A Touch Of Holiday Cheer is a new package that lets you stay in a mini Christmas paradise, and you'll feel just like Buddy the Elf.

Cabinscape | Handout

The experience is available at the Kawartha Lakes cabins for the month of December. The little cabins have been decked out in twinkling lights and handmade decor from local makers that Santa would definitely approve of.

You'll also find all the cozy essentials for a holiday getaway like candles, candy canes, and hot chocolate bombs.

Stays can be booked online, so pack up your sleigh and enjoy a Christmasy vacay at one of these little spots.

A Touch Of Holiday Cheer

Cabinscape

$100+ for the package add-on

Book

Neighbourhood: Kawartha Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend your vacation like you're in the North Pole at these festive cabins.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

