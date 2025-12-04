Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

These 6 winter adventures near Toronto feel like a festive escape to a holiday movie

Immerse in a dazzling wonderland of live shows, curated tours and nostalgic moments.

An orchestra below a screen showing 'The Muppets Christmas Carol." Right: A festive lighting fixture hangs beneath twinkle lights.

Festive magic at Centre In The Square

Courtesy of Centre In The Square
This holiday season, your next magical night out could be closer than you think. Less than two hours from Toronto, Waterloo Region is now serving up dazzling entertainment, artsy adventures and the kind of old-world charm you usually only see in movies.

The region's premier performing arts venue, Centre In The Square, has a stellar program this December, and catching a show gives you a perfect reason to explore Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and beyond.

Whether you do a day trip, checking out the Mistletoe Trail and local holiday cheer before the big show, or commit to a weekend getaway with a stay at The Walper Hotel, you can indulge in that festive coziness that makes this time of year so special.

Here's some of the wondrous nostalgia the Region's offering up.

'Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol In Concert Live-to-Film'

Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog in 'The Muppets Christmas Carol" The Muppet Christmas Carol Courtesy of Centre In The Square

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 11, and Friday, December 12

Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need to Go: A cozy classic with a twist — watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on the big screen while the original score is performed live. Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo, plus a full orchestra? That's peak holiday nostalgia. Pair it with dinner nearby, and you've got the ultimate festive night.

Centre In The Square Website

'Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Show'

A large ensemble of costumed performers takes a bow on a brightly lit stage Award winning acrobats, aerilists, daredevils and more!Courtesy of Centre In The Square

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 17

Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need to Go: Not your grandma's holiday show. Think acrobats flying overhead, high-tech projection-mapping, lasers and world-class performances that blend circus artistry with winter magic. It's a jaw-dropping experience that'll have you saying, "Did that actually just happen?!"

Centre In The Square Website

'Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas: Graceland Edition'

Elvis in a blue suit sits in a gold circular frame, posed in front of decorated Christmas trees, with a snowy winter forest background outside the frame. Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Steve Michaels for Elvis’ Wonderful World of ChristmasCourtesy of Centre In The Square

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, December 18

Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need to Go: The ultimate holiday party vibe, Elvis style. Enjoy seasonal bangers and iconic hits from a tribute that brings the King's energy (and sequins) to life. Perfect for your rock 'n' roll-loving friend group or a festive date night with major retro flair.

Centre In The Square Website

'Choir! Choir! Choir! Unsilent Night: An Epic Holiday Sing‐Along'

Two men in red sweaters pose against a festive red plaid-and-snow backdrop, wrapped together in green tinsel garland An epic holiday sing-alongCourtesy of Centre In The Square

When: 8 p.m. Friday, December 19

Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need to Go: At this interactive event, the audience is the show. No musical talent required — just bring your holiday spirit and get ready for a massive, all-ages community sing-along. This is your holiday move for joyful, goofy, unforgettable vibes that spark connection.

Centre In The Square Website

Explore Waterloo Region's Mistletoe Trail and holiday attractions

A warm wooden chandelier hangs from a grid-like ceiling draped with cascading strands of small golden fairy lights against a dark night background. Celebrate the holidays in Waterloo RegionCourtesy of Centre In The Square

'Tis the season to smooch, so before or after your show, take a wander through Waterloo Region's Mistletoe Trail.

The self-guided route features seven unique, artist-designed mistletoe installations perfect for cute photos and meet-me-under-the-mistletoe moments. Even better, one stop is just five minutes from Centre In The Square.

And if you're craving some extra magic afterward, the light displays, Christmas trains and festive markets await.

Explore Waterloo Website

Make it a full weekend at The Walper Hotel

The Walper Hotel glows with warm exterior lights at a downtown street intersection at night. Discover an Ontario hotel with history in the centre of Kitchener’s flourishing downtownCourtesy of Centre In The Square

With so much holiday cheer in the Waterloo Region, you might need to turn your show night into a dreamy mini-vacation. Downtown Kitchener's got you, with its iconic, boutique landmark hotel, The Walper Hotel, just a quick walk to Centre In The Square.

You'll find a blend of stunning historic architecture (circa 1893!) and modern luxuries like plush beds, rainfall showers and chic vibes for days.

The Walper Hotel Website

Whether you're craving a little seasonal magic, a big night out or the perfect excuse for a cozy winter getaway, Waterloo Region has you covered.

With world-class performances, charming city streets to explore and Insta-worthy festive fun around every corner, this close-to-home escape deserves a spot on your holiday wish list. So bundle up, grab your besties and make some memories.

