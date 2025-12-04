These 6 winter adventures near Toronto feel like a festive escape to a holiday movie
Immerse in a dazzling wonderland of live shows, curated tours and nostalgic moments.
This holiday season, your next magical night out could be closer than you think. Less than two hours from Toronto, Waterloo Region is now serving up dazzling entertainment, artsy adventures and the kind of old-world charm you usually only see in movies.
The region's premier performing arts venue, Centre In The Square, has a stellar program this December, and catching a show gives you a perfect reason to explore Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and beyond.
Whether you do a day trip, checking out the Mistletoe Trail and local holiday cheer before the big show, or commit to a weekend getaway with a stay at The Walper Hotel, you can indulge in that festive coziness that makes this time of year so special.
Here's some of the wondrous nostalgia the Region's offering up.
'Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol In Concert Live-to-Film'
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 11, and Friday, December 12
Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need to Go: A cozy classic with a twist — watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on the big screen while the original score is performed live. Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo, plus a full orchestra? That's peak holiday nostalgia. Pair it with dinner nearby, and you've got the ultimate festive night.
'Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Show'
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 17
Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need to Go: Not your grandma's holiday show. Think acrobats flying overhead, high-tech projection-mapping, lasers and world-class performances that blend circus artistry with winter magic. It's a jaw-dropping experience that'll have you saying, "Did that actually just happen?!"
'Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas: Graceland Edition'
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, December 18
Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need to Go: The ultimate holiday party vibe, Elvis style. Enjoy seasonal bangers and iconic hits from a tribute that brings the King's energy (and sequins) to life. Perfect for your rock 'n' roll-loving friend group or a festive date night with major retro flair.
'Choir! Choir! Choir! Unsilent Night: An Epic Holiday Sing‐Along'
When: 8 p.m. Friday, December 19
Address: Main Theatre, Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need to Go: At this interactive event, the audience is the show. No musical talent required — just bring your holiday spirit and get ready for a massive, all-ages community sing-along. This is your holiday move for joyful, goofy, unforgettable vibes that spark connection.
Explore Waterloo Region's Mistletoe Trail and holiday attractions
'Tis the season to smooch, so before or after your show, take a wander through Waterloo Region's Mistletoe Trail.
The self-guided route features seven unique, artist-designed mistletoe installations perfect for cute photos and meet-me-under-the-mistletoe moments. Even better, one stop is just five minutes from Centre In The Square.
And if you're craving some extra magic afterward, the light displays, Christmas trains and festive markets await.
Make it a full weekend at The Walper Hotel
With so much holiday cheer in the Waterloo Region, you might need to turn your show night into a dreamy mini-vacation. Downtown Kitchener's got you, with its iconic, boutique landmark hotel, The Walper Hotel, just a quick walk to Centre In The Square.
You'll find a blend of stunning historic architecture (circa 1893!) and modern luxuries like plush beds, rainfall showers and chic vibes for days.
Whether you're craving a little seasonal magic, a big night out or the perfect excuse for a cozy winter getaway, Waterloo Region has you covered.
With world-class performances, charming city streets to explore and Insta-worthy festive fun around every corner, this close-to-home escape deserves a spot on your holiday wish list. So bundle up, grab your besties and make some memories.