This Futuristic Exhibition Is Happening In Toronto & Here's A First Look
It's truly more than a shoe!
Step into the future of footwear at Toronto's Bata Shoe Museum with the incredible exhibition, Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting Edge Kicks. Imagine a world where shoes are more than just fashion statements. They're a blend of cutting-edge technology, unexpected materials, and mind-boggling creativity. Future Now explores over 50 footwear designs that push the boundaries of what we thought was possible. From the iconic auto-lacing Nike MAG made famous by "Back to the Future II" to the mind-bending virtual RTFKT x Staple Meta Pigeon, this exhibition is a wild ride into the future of footwear.
Future Now showcases a lineup of visionary designers and brands that will leave you in awe. Prepare to be captivated by creations from Salehe Bembury, Steven Smith, RTFKT, Zaha Hadid, and many more. You'll witness digitally designed and 3D printed shoes, sneakers made from mushroom leather and reclaimed ocean plastics, and even footwear designed for the Metaverse.
Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting Edge Kicks
Courtesy of Bata Shoe Museum
Price: Varies
- Adult General Admission $14
- Free every Sunday
When: Until October 1, 2023
Address: 327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With renowned designers like Salehe Bembury and brands like Nike ISPA, this exhibition is a must-see for anyone fascinated by the intersection of fashion and technology. Divided into four areas—innovation, sustainability, transformation, and the virtual world—Future Now promises an immersive experience that will blow your mind.