This Toronto Event Has A Hidden Room Of 3,000 Lights That React To Your Heartbeat

Watch your pulse glow across the ceiling 💡

This Toronto Event Has A Hidden Room Of 3,000 Lights That React To Your Heartbeat
The Bentway

This new exhibit coming to The Bentway will light up your world in a totally unique way.

PULSE TOPOLOGY is a public art installation by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer opening on October 2, and it features 3,000 hanging lights that glow to the beat of your heart.

The Bentway

Located in a secret room beneath the Gardiner Expressway, the majestic exhibit uses touchless technology to react to guests' pulses, meaning that each visit offers a different experience.

The suspended lights mimic upside-down valleys and mountains, transporting you into a magical, illuminated world.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online for a pay-what-you-can price. A new selection of tickets will become available on October 5.

PULSE TOPOLOGY

The Bentway

Price: Pay-what-you-can, $5 suggested fee

When: October 2-31, 2021

Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Watch thousands of lights glow to the beat of your heart at this fantastic new exhibit.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

