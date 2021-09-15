This Toronto Event Has A Hidden Room Of 3,000 Lights That React To Your Heartbeat
Watch your pulse glow across the ceiling 💡
This new exhibit coming to The Bentway will light up your world in a totally unique way.
PULSE TOPOLOGY is a public art installation by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer opening on October 2, and it features 3,000 hanging lights that glow to the beat of your heart.
Located in a secret room beneath the Gardiner Expressway, the majestic exhibit uses touchless technology to react to guests' pulses, meaning that each visit offers a different experience.
The suspended lights mimic upside-down valleys and mountains, transporting you into a magical, illuminated world.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online for a pay-what-you-can price. A new selection of tickets will become available on October 5.
PULSE TOPOLOGY
Price: Pay-what-you-can, $5 suggested fee
When: October 2-31, 2021
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Watch thousands of lights glow to the beat of your heart at this fantastic new exhibit.
