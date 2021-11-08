This Toronto Pop-Up Lets You Design Your Own Chocolate Bars & It’s Only Here For One More Week
You can choose from over 2,000 flavour combinations.
The holiday season has arrived and, as the temperature drops, Torontonians could use a little extra TLC. KITKAT Chocolatory is here to help you share the love.
Show appreciation for someone who inspires you at the KITKAT MADE 4 U pop-up booth. This delicious, interactive experience at Yorkdale Shopping Centre's Centre Court allows you to create a one-of-a-kind KITKAT bar and a personalized video message to go with it.
From now until November 13, you'll have new ways to customize those scrumptious chocolate-wafer bars you know and love. And, honestly, who doesn't love chocolate?
Get creative and choose from three types of chocolate (Milk, Dark or White), 16 ingredients and over 2,000 flavour combinations to create a delicious personalized bar.
Feel free to go off the beaten path and construct a unique KITKAT — no judgment here on which flavours you choose.
To make the gift even more special (and indulgent), attendees start off by choosing up to 3 delectable toppings that best fit their recipient's personality, including compassionate cinnamon pecans, mindful maple flakes and fierce freeze-dried strawberries.
From there, the chocolatiers will make your personalized treat right there at the KITKAT Chocolatory. It takes about 45 minutes, and you'll receive a text once it's ready!
The best topping just might be sweet talk, and KITKAT's MADE 4 U takes it to the next level with a 15-second video that you'll record at the pop-up after designing the bar.
For those who have trouble putting their feelings into words, KITKAT's got you covered. Inside the video booth, you'll find some prompts for inspiration, so the words can just flow from your heart.
The KITKAT's packaging will include a QR code that links to the creator's personal video message — no gift wrap required.
Get a head start on your holiday shopping at KITKAT Chocolatory's MADE 4 U pop-up from now until November 13 and show some appreciation in the sweetest way possible.
MADE 4 U By KITKAT CHOCOLATORY
When: Until November 13, 2021, during Yorkdale's mall hours
Address: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St. Unit #615, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A free immersive event with custom KITKAT bars and unique gifts.
To learn more about KITKAT's MADE 4 U pop-up, check out KITKAT Chocolatory's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.