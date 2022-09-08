This Trendy & Affordable Furniture Store Just Got A Revamp & It’s Good News For The GTA
The grand opening is on September 10!
However you choose to decorate your living space, you're expressing your unique personality — so why not have some fun with it?
Maybe you love a retro vibe and want to experiment with warm browns, oranges and earthy greens. Or maybe you prefer a modern-yet-classic style and want to be surrounded by pastel greys, whites and beiges. The options are truly endless.
Whatever your design dreams happen to be, you can make them come true on Saturday, September 10, at the opening of the new Ashley store in Vaughan, Ontario.
Ashley has been helping Canadians style their homes since 2005 when their first store opened in Winnipeg. The Vaughan store is a nod to this legacy and an exciting reveal of a new Ashley — complete with a fresh range of trendy furniture and decor pieces.
Head to the new Vaughan location on Saturday, September 10, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to enjoy the in-store celebrations. With food vendors, face painting and the chance to win a $2,500 shopping spree, this event is not to be missed.
To sweeten the deal, Ashley also has exclusive savings you can only get in-store, plus the first 50 customers through the door will receive $100 in Ashley cash.
At Ashley, you can find everything you need to transform your space at prices that won't make your bank account cry.
Looking for a statement piece that'll really help tie your apartment together? Try this chic Lizmont Accent Chair.
Made from blush-pink velvet, this beauty adds an air of glam to any reading nook living room.
Need a space to hunker down while working? The rustic industrial vibe of this Starmore Desk might be just what you're looking for.
Add a gold tray to hold office supplies, an eye-catching sculpture and a matching office chair to complete the look.
If you love to decorate (and save a bunch of cash while you’re at it), you can browse through countless options at Ashley’s new store in Vaughan, Ontario.
Ashley Vaughan Store Grand Opening
When: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022
Address: Unit 2, 2900 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge, ON
Details: Celebrate the opening of the new Ashley store and get the chance to win a $2,500 shopping spree.
