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Toronto's BYOPasta restaurant opened for just one day this week — here's what happened

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it experience came courtesy of celebrity chef Stefano Faita.

Stefano Faita hands back a container of pasta from his pop-up restaurant. Right: A bowl of fusilli in a rosé sauce.

Stefano Faita's BYOPasta restaurant.

@staszy_
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

You've heard of bringing your own wine, but this Toronto pop-up put a playful pasta-inspired spin on the familiar concept.

On September 29, celebrity chef Stefano Faita pushed the definition of "BYO" to its limits with Toronto's first-ever BYOP (Bring Your Own Pasta) restaurant in Trinity Bellwoods.

The one-day experience invited Torontonians to stop by with their own cooked, plain pasta and let Stefano do the rest, pairing it with one of five signature sauces — Alla Vodka, Tomato Basil, Marinara, Rosée or Alfredo — for an easy and delicious way to give their pasta a flavour boost.

Guests lining up at the window of Stefano's BYOPasta restaurant in Toronto. Stefano Faitas BYOPasta restaurant@staszy_

More than just a quirky pop-up, BYOPasta gave people a chance to taste what the right sauce can do for a bowl of pasta — no nonna required.

We've all done it, cooked way too much pasta and ended up with a container of leftovers sitting in the fridge. At the pop-up, guests discovered how a little Stefano sauce could turn yesterday's plain pasta into something worth getting excited about again. And the best part? It's easy to recreate at home by grabbing your favourite Stefano sauce at the grocery store.

Stefano's sauces draw deeply on his Italian heritage and family traditions, made in Canada with simple, good and quality ingredients, including whole peeled tomatoes grown in Italy and extra-virgin olive oil. They also contain no gluten, preservatives or added sugar.

If you missed out, you can easily capture the experience at home. Stefano's sauces are available for Canadians looking to bring a little of that restaurant-style goodness into their own kitchens.

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