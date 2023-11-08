CF Toronto Eaton Centre's Giant Tree Is Back This Year & It’s A Must-See
The 114-foot-tall tree is just the start of the festivities!
The holiday season is right around the corner, and CF Toronto Eaton Centre is all set to make it one to remember.
The iconic 114-foot-tall holiday tree is back with a bang, and guess who's lighting it up? None other than Canada's very own Barenaked Ladies.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the official launch of the 2023 holiday season in Toronto, and this time, it's bigger and better than ever.
When it's happening
The CF Toronto Eaton Centre Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.
Visitors enjoy the holiday decorations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Courtesy of Adam Deunk
Who's hosting
This year, legendary Canadian band Barenaked Ladies will be your hosts for the evening. They'll fill the atmosphere with their timeless tunes, and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature an epic singalong with The Toronto Children's Chorus.
Other festive highlights
CF Toronto Eaton Centre will complement the tallest and most magical indoor tree in North America by making it snow inside even more than last year, transforming the centre into a true wintery wonderland.
A guest takes a photo of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre tree.Anjelagr | Dreamstime
Every time it snows inside, CF will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency serving youth experiencing homelessness, culminating in a total holiday donation of $100,000.
As the countdown to the holidays begins, mark your calendar for November 15, when CF Toronto Eaton Centre's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony promises to be a night of enchantment and joy. With Barenaked Ladies as hosts and tons of other festivities, it's an event you simply can't miss.
A couple enjoys the holiday decorations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Courtesy of Adam Deunk
Can't make it to the tree lighting ceremony? Good news: The holiday magic isn't limited to CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
Other CF properties across Canada, including CF Polo Park, CF Fairview Park, CF Limeridge, CF Markville and CF Chinook Centre, will also have their own Tree Lighting Ceremonies with musical performances, special guests, an appearance by Santa and opportunities to give back.
