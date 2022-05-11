NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto sickkids

Toronto SickKids Hospital Reports 7 Probable Cases Of Severe Acute Hepatitis In Children

The origin of the cases is unknown.

Toronto Staff Writer
SickKids hospital in Toronto.

SickKids, a downtown Toronto hospital for children, is reporting seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis.

On Tuesday, SickKids told Narcity that physicians from the Divisions of Infectious Diseases and Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition are aware of the international reports concerning children with probable severe acute hepatitis.

The origin of the probable cases is "unknown."

At the moment, the team is keeping an eye out for patients with signs and symptoms of hepatitis, such as "new onset jaundice (yellow eyes), dark urine and/or pale stool that will require further testing, and are recommending a lower threshold for referral for specialist care."

"Every year, SickKids sees patients with severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin who, like the rest of our patient population, may come from across Ontario and Canada," SickKids said.

As of the time of this article, SickKids is reporting seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis to Public Health Ontario, which were identified between October 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

"It remains to be seen whether this number represents an increase in cases of unknown origin compared to similar time periods in previous years or if any of these cases will be confirmed to be caused by a novel clinical entity," the hospital said.

In April, the Public Health Agency of Canada revealed that they were investigating after cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were reported in Canada.

"[PHAC] is aware of several cases under investigation in young children in Canada, with confirmation pending," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

