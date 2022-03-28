Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
butterfly garden

Toronto's Butterfly Garden Is Getting A Massive Upgrade & There Will Be So Many Flowers

The gardens will be planted this spring.

Toronto Staff Writer
Butterfly hovering over a flower.

Butterfly hovering over a flower.

Cheryl Fleishman | Dreamstime

If you happen to be in the Junction area in Toronto this spring, you may want to finally take the time to stop and smell the flowers.

The Junction Business Improvement Area was granted $5,000 in funding from the city's PollinateTO program to upgrade its Butterfly Garden, which means more flowers and hopefully more butterflies will soon populate the area.

The current Butterfly Garden located by the BMO building will be extended to the other 19 raised concrete tree beds throughout the Junction to create "a pollinator corridor across Dundas Street West," according to a blog post.

The beds will be planted this spring and the Junction BIA will be working with their landscapers Parkdale Green Thumb Enterprises, to design the garden plans.

Visitors will soon be able to stroll through the area and take in the "colourful blooms" and their equally colourful inhabitants.

If you take the time to wander through the garden beds, you may even be able to spot an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly or one of the other 100 species of butterflies that call Toronto home.

The improved gardens will also help Project Swallowtail. A program that helps "empower" residents in Toronto to "restore nature" by building habitats and biodiversity for butterflies like swallowtails to thrive.

Frequent visitors to the gardens will have the opportunity to see butterflies in all of their life stages.

"With The Junction Butterfly Gardens, spread across Dundas W, we increase the vital space for these beautiful and threatened creatures," reads the post.

"Visitors who slow down, observe and return to the gardens frequently are rewarded with the chance to watch butterflies progress through their lifecycle, from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to adult butterfly."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...