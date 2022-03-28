Toronto's Butterfly Garden Is Getting A Massive Upgrade & There Will Be So Many Flowers
The gardens will be planted this spring.
If you happen to be in the Junction area in Toronto this spring, you may want to finally take the time to stop and smell the flowers.
The Junction Business Improvement Area was granted $5,000 in funding from the city's PollinateTO program to upgrade its Butterfly Garden, which means more flowers and hopefully more butterflies will soon populate the area.
The current Butterfly Garden located by the BMO building will be extended to the other 19 raised concrete tree beds throughout the Junction to create "a pollinator corridor across Dundas Street West," according to a blog post.
Here's how YOU can support local businesses & beautify our main street🌻 - https://t.co/flTUQKAA3bpic.twitter.com/OFLVJEnst3
— The Junction BIA (@TorontoJunction) March 28, 2022
The beds will be planted this spring and the Junction BIA will be working with their landscapers Parkdale Green Thumb Enterprises, to design the garden plans.
Visitors will soon be able to stroll through the area and take in the "colourful blooms" and their equally colourful inhabitants.
If you take the time to wander through the garden beds, you may even be able to spot an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly or one of the other 100 species of butterflies that call Toronto home.
The improved gardens will also help Project Swallowtail. A program that helps "empower" residents in Toronto to "restore nature" by building habitats and biodiversity for butterflies like swallowtails to thrive.
Frequent visitors to the gardens will have the opportunity to see butterflies in all of their life stages.
"With The Junction Butterfly Gardens, spread across Dundas W, we increase the vital space for these beautiful and threatened creatures," reads the post.
"Visitors who slow down, observe and return to the gardens frequently are rewarded with the chance to watch butterflies progress through their lifecycle, from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to adult butterfly."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.