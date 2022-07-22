Monarch Butterflies Were Just Declared Endangered & They Could Go Extinct In Your Lifetime
Why can't we have nice things?
If you're a North American and someone asks you to picture a butterfly, you're probably going to picture the monarch.
But nature experts are warning that the migratory monarch butterfly might not be around for much longer, after it was added to the international "red list" of endangered species.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reclassified the monarch on Thursday, and they're warning that the iconic butterfly species' population is in danger of collapsing.
"Today's Red List update highlights the fragility of nature's wonders, such as the unique spectacle of monarch butterflies migrating across thousands of kilometres," Bruno Oberle, head of the IUCN, said in a news release.
Migratory monarchs are actually a subspecies of the monarch butterfly, as the IUCN points out. However, they're probably the most well-known species in North America, if only because thousands of them migrate between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada each year.
The monarchs often fly in gigantic swarms that occasionally pop up on airport and weather radar each year.
But climate change and habitat loss has put a major dent in their numbers over the years. The western population of butterflies has declined by 99.9% from the 1980s, dropping from 10 million down to just shy of 2,000. Eastern populations have also declined by about 84%, according to the IUCN.
"Concern remains as to whether enough butterflies survive to maintain the populations and prevent extinction," the IUCN said.
"What we’re worried about is the rate of decline," Nick Haddad, a conservation biologist at Michigan State University, told the Associated Press. "It’s very easy to imagine how very quickly this butterfly could become even more imperilled."
So what can you do to make sure these pretty insects keep showing up in your garden each year?
"There is still time to act," conservationist Scott Hoffman Black told CNN.
He pointed out that on a large scale, protecting forests and cutting back on pesticide use will help. However, anyone with a garden can also help by planting the right plants.
"We are encouraged by the thousands of individuals who have made it their mission to help monarchs by planting milkweed and nectar flowers and protecting these animals from pesticides," Black said.
In other words, if you want to keep those monarchs around, plant flowers and give them somewhere to hang out!