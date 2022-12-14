Toronto's Getting A Ferrero Rocher Pop-Up Event For The Holidays & Here's What You Need To Know
Lots of chocolate and prizes — including a $500 Visa gift card — will be up for grabs.
The holidays are perhaps the perfect opportunity to indulge — and there's nothing like unwrapping the gold foil of a creamy, crunchy Ferrero Rocher to ring in the most wonderful time of the year.
Plus, for Toronto, the season’s about to get even sweeter.
The premium chocolate brand is lighting up the holidays — literally — with a merry activation at Nathan Phillips Square to help you celebrate the moments that matter this festive season.The Ferrero Rocher Pyramid of Lights is an interactive light installation that is triggered when you engage with the activation in person or through Ferrero Rocher's website, and it will deck out this holiday hub between December 14-23.
And — to the delight of chocolate lovers across the city — you'll be able to get your hands (and mouth) on samples of delicious Ferrero Rocher there, too. So, next time you hit up the city’s fave open-air ice rink, you’ll be able to turn it into a full sensory experience to remember.
If you can't make it to the event in person but still want to indulge in free chocolate-hazelnutty goodness, don't worry, the brand’s got something for you, too.
Just head to Ferrero Rocher's contest website and share your favourite holiday moment for a chance to win one of 40 decadent gift packs.
There are four grand prizes to be won — including a $500 VISA gift card you can use to check off your nice list and a Ferrero Rocher pyramid to impress your holiday party guests — as well as 36 secondary prizes.
Whether you visit the Ferrero Rocher Pyramid of Lights with your loved ones this month or enter to win the contest, adding a bit of Ferrero Rocher to your celebrations is the perfect way to light up your holidays.
To learn more about how you can light up the holidays with Ferrero Rocher, check out their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.