I tried 5 popular workout classes in Toronto to see if they're actually worth the money
Make sure your sweat is going to be worth your coin. 💸👇
Toronto is home to a plethora of different gyms, fitness classes, and studios. From boutique studios to large active clubs with all the bells and whistles, the opportunities are truly endless.
I personally prefer a fitness class rather than a normal gym membership. Something about the threat of a cancellation fee motivates me to actually go work out rather than sit at home and watch another episode of whatever reality show I'm currently bingeing.
Going to a new fitness studio can be intimidating, though. I love to be active, but I don't have the typical fit physique, which adds another layer of anxiety for me. Plus, I am more likely to show up in a raggy old concert tee and leggings instead of a cute monochromatic Lululemon set.
I know I don't look as graceful as others when doing jumping jacks — and I can't go quite as deep into a split squat — but I want to try my best and show up for myself and my body.
To challenge myself physically and mentally, I set out to try five of Toronto's most popular and talked-about fitness classes. I compared aspects like price, studio and the workout itself.
Here is what I learned about the classes and myself.
The five classes 🥊
Workout gyms in Toronto — tested by Narcity writer.
Jules Miller | Narcity
I tried to find a variety of top classes and studios across the city based on the top Mindbody and ClassPass lists, as well as studios I saw being talked about on TikTok and Instagram.
I also wanted to try five different workouts to see which interested me the most.
The five studios I visited were: Sweat and Tonic for a spin class, Jaybird for mat pilates, STRONG Pilates for reformer pilates, Rumble Boxing Studio for a boxing class and Barre Belle for a barre class.
Price breakdown 💸👇
Workout gyms in Toronto — tested by Narcity writer.
Jules Miller | Narcity
Doing anything in Toronto is expensive these days, so I (as most people do) want to make sure I'm getting the best bang for my buck.
Each studio offers packages to purchase multiple class credits or memberships at a small discount. And in fact, they all have intro offers for new visitors!
Rumble Boxing even offers their first class completely free… with the additional $20 purchase for boxing wraps if you do not already have them… which I did not. I am now the owner of some fabulous zebra-printed boxing wraps.
For one-off classes, here's a breakdown of the prices:
STRONG Pilates: $42
Rumble Boxing: $37
Sweat and Tonic: $34
Jaybird Mat Class: $32.
Barre Belle: $30.
The studio vibes
Workout gyms in Toronto — tested by Narcity writer.
Jules Miller | Narcity
In my eyes, the vibe and setup of the studio itself are just as important as the class. I don't just mean the amenities in the changeroom or the cold towel you may get at the end of your workout. I mean, when you walk into the studio for the first time, do you feel welcome?
Does the anxiety of trying something new wash away, even if only mildly? Are you shown where to put your things and how to set up for your class?
STRONG Pilates: This is the studio that I found had the warmest vibe and was the most welcoming. Someone greeted me at the front and walked me through the facilities, as well as explained how to use the reformer machine. I also had the great misfortune of experiencing the most embarrassing thing that can happen to someone when doing reformer pilates — I fell off the machine. I lived to tell the tale and was checked on by my very kind instructor during class, after class and via message in the days that followed.
Rumble Boxing: I visited the Midtown Rumble Boxing location, and I have to admit... it was kind of hard to even find the studio. It was not marked super clearly that it was in the basement at the provided address.
So, after about five minutes of walking in and out of the building lobby to make sure I had the right address, I finally found my way into the studio. I was greeted quickly by the staff, and they helped teach me how to tie my boxing wraps properly. Other than that, though, it was kind of up to me to figure everything out. After class, I had to wait a few minutes to access my locker because there were so many people in the locker area — so that wasn't ideal.
Sweat and Tonic: This one took the cake in terms of physical amenities. Both locations have massive change rooms with multiple showers, bathrooms, lockers and vanity stations complete with a Dyson hair dryer. I felt the least crammed and claustrophobic in these changerooms, especially in comparison to Jaybird...
Jaybird Mat Class: This is where I felt like I could not move an inch while getting ready for my class. It truly felt like the smallest changeroom I have ever been in, and even smaller when full of people. But I guess when the studio looks like it was built out of the side of a cave in the Grand Canyon, maybe that's the vibe they were going for.
Barre Belle: When walking into the studio, I was immediately greeted by my instructor. I really appreciated that she walked me through the studio and told me what I needed to prepare for the class. The locker room was small but not as busy as some of the other studios, which made it easy to move around and get my stuff together before and after class.
Another plus at the Barre Belle studio? They had so many hair tools that could be used after class. I'm not kidding — it felt like every blow dryer, curler and hair straightener that has been made in the last 10 years was in a bin in the Barre Belle studio.
The actual workout
Workout gyms in Toronto — tested by Narcity writer.
Jules Miller | Narcity
Well, obviously, the most important part of a workout class is the workout itself, right?
When reflecting on each class, I wanted to think about how I felt during and after the class. I'm a real by-the-numbers kind of girl, though — so I wore my Apple Watch for each one to track my heart rate and the calories burned as another comparison.
Rumble Boxing: Rumble Boxing’s heavy bag class is where I burned the most calories, with 672 active and 886 total. I enjoyed the class, and the next time I have a bunch of pent-up anger and frustration, I'm signing up for another class to take it out on the bag. However, I found it hard to keep up with the combos, and at times it felt like the instructor was just yelling random numbers and words our way.
Sweat and Tonic: This spin class brought me to my highest average heart rate, at 146 beats per minute. I will say, though, that the bikes were pushed very tightly together, which made it nearly impossible to get in and out of the class. Plus, I’ll be honest… I just don't like spin classes. I wanted to try it, and I'm glad I did, but anytime I do a spin class, I leave feeling exhausted — and not in a good way.
Jaybird Mat Class: Jaybird's mat pilates class was where my heart rate was at its highest, reaching 167 beats per minute. This was surprising to me because although the class was a challenge and I left with a very good sweat, the amount of cardio you do in Jaybird classes is very little compared to a spin class or HIIT class. Jaybird specializes in dark, heated rooms for the mat pilates classes. I was skeptical of this at first, but I ended up loving it. I had more than enough space to move around and do each movement. I also never worried about what others were doing or what I looked like throughout the class, and that was freeing. I left knowing I had a good workout without comparing myself to others in the class.
Barre Belle: I was shocked by how little we actually used the barre in this class. Perhaps it was the class I did, or maybe I misunderstood what a Barre workout is, but we only used the barre for about five to seven minutes of the 45-minute workout. Yes, it is the cheapest option, and it was a good workout, don't get me wrong, but not what I was looking for.
That being said, I burned a good amount of calories, with 487 active and 651 total. My average heart rate was 119 beats per minute, with a high of 153.
STRONG Pilates: STRONG Pilates appears as a typical reformer pilates class but is more like a HIIT and reformer blend. You spend part of the class on either a stationary bike or a rowing machine, adding a cardio element. In addition to classic pilates moves on a reformer, you also get to do strength movements with weights. It was completely different from what I was expecting; it was better!
The numbers reflect it, too — with 634 active calories and 790 total calories. My average heart rate was 125 beats per minute, with a high of 154.
My verdict
In terms of my favourite workout, it is truly a tie between STRONG Pilates and Jaybird.
I love repetitive, circuit workouts with great music, encouraging instructors and clear directions. I found that at STRONG Pilates and Jaybird.
Don't get me wrong, I did enjoy the classes I took at Rumble Boxing, Sweat and Tonic and Barre Belle. However, each had a few instances that made them take a backseat to STRONG Pilates and Jaybird.
At Rumble Boxing, I found it hard to follow the boxing combos and ended up punching the bag at random. At Sweat and Tonic, I love the amenities and the facility itself, but as mentioned, the spin room was very small and tight (and I personally am not a huge fan of spin classes).
Finally, at Barre Belle, I was just underwhelmed by the workout. I left feeling like I didn't get a great sweat and didn't feel like I accomplished a great workout.
Overall, I love when instructors walk around the room, give feedback if you want or need it and encourage you throughout the class. Both STRONG Pilates and Jaybird have good energy and vibes, even with Jaybird's tiny changerooms. I left both studios feeling confident, happy with the workouts and motivated to come back and do more.
