Tourists Drove Into A Harbor While Following GPS & It's Giving Michael Scott From 'The Office'
It wasn't the first time this happened either.
Two tourists in Hawaii drove into a harbor, and if it's not an ironic reenactment of Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute from The Office driving into a lake, we don't what is.
The travelers were caught on camera as their Dodge Caravan was slowly floating into the body of water. The Washington Post reported that the tourists were following a GPS to find a manta ray tour...well, it seems they really wanted to be one with the manta rays.
Multiple people dove in and came to their aid to try and get them, as well as the car, back to safety. The tourists squeezed their way out of their windows to escape the sinking car.
Some of those in the water assisted the driver and her passenger back to the ramp the GPS sent them to.
Those on and off land tied up the car with a rope and began pulling the vehicle out of the water before it started to completely submerge.
@switchandnyan
Some tourists took a wrong turn into the harbor yesterday as we were pulling our boat out the water ... #bigisland #aloha #kailuakona #hawaii #kona #nanea
A staff member with the excursion told the Post that it wasn't the first and most likely won't be the last time that this has happened.
"Usually, it’s more at night when it happens...but this was a little bit before sunset so there was still plenty of daylight," she said.
No matter the time of day, users on the Internet sure had a laugh.
In fact, one man replied with the exact scene from The Office when Scott and Schrute drove into the lake.
Many others were wondering why the tourists kept trusting the GPS when they saw they were driving straight into the harbor.
The bystanders who filmed the video mentioned to the Post that they had their car parked on the ramp, which might have confused the tourists to keep going.
No matter the reasoning, Hawaii's Department of Transportation's Information Specialist, Samantha Tavares, told the Washington Post that the best way to avoid this situation is to not drive towards a body of water.