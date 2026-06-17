Trump says he would rather not have CUSMA, gives conflicting message on its future

Trump says he would rather not have CUSMA
Trump says he would rather not have CUSMA
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to media after disembarking Air Force One at Paris Orly Airport on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Orly, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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U.S President Donald Trump says he would rather not have the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and offered a confusing message on the trade pact's future today.

The continental trade agreement, known in Canada as CUSMA, is up for mandatory review but comments from the Trump administration indicate the U.S. expects to blow past a July 1 deadline.

That would trigger an annual rolling review for up to a decade, at which point CUSMA would expire if it's not renewed.

Canada and Mexico both have called for a 16-year extension to the agreement.

Speaking to reporters in France today, where he was attending the G7 summit, Trump said he might sign CUSMA or have it expire immediately.

It's not the first time that Trump, who has called CUSMA "irrelevant," has threatened the future of the agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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