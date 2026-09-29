Two men convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 Whistler, B.C., shooting
Police in British Columbia say two men accused in a double homicide in Whistler, B.C., in 2022 have been convicted of first-degree murder.
B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Tanvir Khakh and Gursimran Sahota have been convicted in the death of Meninder Dhaliwal following a four-week jury trial at BC Supreme Court in Vancouver.
The jury also found Sahota, who is now 29, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Satindera Gill in the same shooting.
Police say the fatal shooting occurred just after noon on July 24, 2022, when officers responded to reports of two men being shot near the Sundial Hotel in Whistler Village.
The shooting left one victim dead at the scene while the other died shortly after being transported to hospital, in what police described as a targeted attack linked to gang conflict.
A sentence hearing following the convictions will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Police say a conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, and Sahota will face no eligibility for parole for 25 years.
The jury also recommended that Sahota serve a minimum of 20 years before becoming parole eligible for the second-degree murder conviction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
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