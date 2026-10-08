Covert U.S. effort led to Canada's acceptance of dubious postwar immigrants: study
Newly released passages of a landmark 1986 study say at least 35 people with apparently suspect backgrounds came to Canada after the Second World War through a covert program set up by U.S. intelligence agencies.
The previously secret details appear in a recently released version of a study on the resettlement of alleged Nazi war criminals in Canada during the Cold War era.
B'nai Brith Canada fought for years to see more of the report by researcher Alti Rodal, which was conducted for Canada's inquiry on war criminals led by Jules Deschenes in the 1980s.
The Federal Court last month ordered the release of some long-concealed portions of Rodal's study.
The Canadian Heritage Department did not appeal the decision and Library and Archives of Canada provided B’nai Brith with the latest public version of the Rodal report.
Simon Wolle, B’nai Brith Canada's chief executive officer, calls it a historic outcome, adding in a statement the organization is pleased the information has been made available to historians, survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants, and the public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.