Ukraine's Zelenskyy to meet with Carney in Calgary, address cabinet in Banff

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to meet Carney in Calgary
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to meet Carney in Calgary
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy president of Ukraine, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary this morning before addressing cabinet members gathered in Banff, Alta.

Zelenskyy arrived in Calgary on Wednesday night after travelling to Iceland and Norway.

He and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are also set to visit Toronto and North Bay, Ont., before leaving Friday.

Carney says the meeting will focus on the countries' shared priorities, including deepening defence, economic and energy co-operation.

Zelenskyy last visited Canada in December, stopping in Halifax, amid efforts to end the war that Russia started in 2014 and escalated with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kyiv has suffered a barrage of Russian airstrikes in recent months, and Ukraine has pleaded for more air defence support from its allies.

Since 2022, Canada has pledged $6.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine running through to 2029.

"Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to support Ukraine’s defence, recovery, and reconstruction," Carney said in a statement Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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