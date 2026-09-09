Unions, employers split on government intervention in labour disputes

Unions, employers split on government intervention
Unions, employers split on government intervention
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members picket outside the CPKC headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The federal government says employers and unions are divided over how much power Ottawa should have to intervene in labour disputes.

Employment and Social Development Canada released a report today on what it heard from stakeholders over the spring and summer about reforms to the federal labour code.

The report says that employers and labour groups both felt the existing system for collective bargaining functions well in the vast majority of situations and any reforms should be targeted, not sweeping.

But participants in the review said that framework is not well suited to handling highly complex disputes that can result in sprawling economic disruptions beyond a particular industry.

The department says most employers asked for stronger government powers to intervene in labour disputes deemed to affect the national interest, like shutdowns at major ports and railways.

Unions, meanwhile, opposed any measures that they viewed as curtailing workers' right to strike in pursuit of a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

Here is a list of some of the Canadian goods Trump intends to ban from import

A list of some Canadian goods Trump intends to ban

A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back

There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

China reveals military talks with Canadian officials after years of strain

China reveals military talks with Canada

Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.