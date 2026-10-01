This sneaky used car scam showed up in over 20,600 CARFAX Canada reports last year
Follow these tips to protect yourself when car shopping.
Buying a used car already comes with a checklist: test drives, paperwork, maybe bringing a friend along for a second opinion. But this one issue is harder to catch just by looking at a vehicle, and it's becoming more common across the country — odometer fraud.
Odometer tampering, or an odometer rollback, happens when someone reduces a vehicle's mileage reading to make it appear like it's been driven less than it really has. CARFAX Canada flagged more than 20,600 vehicles with rolled-back odometers through Vehicle History Reports ordered in 2025 alone.
And the stakes are high. A lower number on the dash can hide the wear and tear that comes with higher mileage, mask a vehicle's true condition and expected lifespan, and leave buyers paying more than a car is actually worth.
That makes trusted vehicle data and history more important than ever. Here are five ways to spot potential risks and protect yourself before handing over any money.
Make sure you're dealing with a legitimate seller
Picture this: A listing pops up for exactly the make and model on your wish list, priced a little lower than everything else nearby. You're tempted to jump on it, obviously. But hold off — it's worth a pause.
While many private sellers are honest, unregistered "curbsiders" will sell vehicles illegally without a dealer license, often while misrepresenting a car's real condition, hiding serious issues or even rolling back the odometer.
So, before getting attached to that listing, check that the seller's identity matches the name on the vehicle's registration documents, and never send a deposit or payment through an unfamiliar link or payment app. No matter how convenient it seems in the moment, resisting that urge is a smart move.
Trust your gut
Scammers count on buyers moving fast. If a seller is pushing for an answer within the hour, brushing off basic questions or insisting there's no deal unless you commit right away, that pressure is a signal in itself. The same goes for pricing that's out of step with everything else on the market.
Deals that feel rushed or too good to be true are worth a second look. If something sounds off, it's completely okay to slow down and do more digging. Remember, a little hesitation costs nothing, but skipping it can cost thousands.
Book an inspection (always)
A listing's photos and a quick drive around the block only tell part of the story. Seeing the vehicle in person, booking time with a licensed mechanic and taking it on a real test drive — through both stop-and-go traffic and at highway speed — can surface problems a seller might not mention, sometimes intentionally.
Bringing a friend or family member along adds another set of eyes, and it's often someone outside the excitement of buying who notices the detail that gets missed.
Get a CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report
A car dashboard showing odometer reading.
Courtesy of CARFAX Canada
Odometer rollbacks and increasingly sophisticated tactics like VIN cloning can't be caught by simply looking at a car or reading its paperwork alone.
A CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report and VIN Fraud Check pulls from billions of data records, including mileage history, damage and accident records, liens, recalls, theft and service history, to show whether a vehicle's documented past really lines up with what the seller is advertising.
These documents give you something a test drive can't: the full picture of a vehicle's past before it becomes part of your present.
Walk away when in doubt
Passing on a listing that raises a few questions can feel like giving up a good deal, especially after weeks of searching. But compared to the cost of hidden wear and tear, surprise repairs or a vehicle worth far less than its sticker price, walking away is a small price for peace of mind.
At the end of the day, no amount of enthusiasm for a "perfect" listing can replace truly knowing a car's history. Odometer readings, accident records, liens and recalls all live in the data long before they show up as a problem in your driveway.
That's exactly why a CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report and VIN Fraud Check exist: to put that history in your hands before the sale is final, not after.