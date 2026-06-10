Lapu Lapu festival attack suspect Adam Kai-Ji Lo gets date for judge-only trial

Vancouver festival attack suspect gets trial date
Vancouver festival attack suspect gets trial date
Vancouver Police look over a black car believed to be involved in an incident where a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025. There has been a number of fatalities and numerous injuries.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
Writer

The trial for Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder in the 2025 Lapu Lapu festival attack in Vancouver, has been set to start on April 19, 2027.

Lo has elected against facing a jury in favour of a judge-only trial in British Columbia's Supreme Court.

The details were set at a case-management conference in the same court in Vancouver on Wednesday, with the trial period scheduled to last to Aug. 25 next year.

Lo appeared at the conference via video, wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and remaining largely motionless, only responding with one-word responses and short phrases.

He is also facing 31 attempted murder charges stemming from the April 26, 2025 attack, in which an SUV drove through the crowd at the Vancouver festival hosted by the city's Filipino community.

A publication ban has been imposed on details of the pretrial process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By Chuck Chiang | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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