One year since Vancouver festival attack killed 11

Carney, Eby lament 'senseless' violence of Vancouver festival attack one year later
One year since Vancouver festival attack killed 11
People hold a candlelight march during a vigil on the street where a vehicle-ramming attack occurred at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival, on a provincial day of mourning for the victims, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the sorrow of the deadly attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival a year ago today has been shared by the entire country. 

Carney says in a statement released on the anniversary of the attack that killed 11 people and injured many others that it was a "senseless act of violence" that "left a profound void in the hearts of families, loved ones, and Filipino communities across Canada." 

The Prime Minister says it's a "solemn day" to remember the victims of the vehicle attack, who have shown "strength, solidarity and compassion" when faced with "unimaginable loss and grief." 

B.C. Premier David Eby says the attack was an "unspeakable and unprecedented tragedy" that remains as incomprehensible a year later as it did on the day of the attack. 

Eby says the "senseless and vicious attack" left 11 people dead, dozens injured and many others traumatized for the rest of their lives. 

He says the anniversary is a time to honour and mourn the victims and to "stand in solidarity with the Filipino community and all whose lives have been forever changed by this tragedy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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