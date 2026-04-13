Tears and pride as Lapu Lapu survivors gather at community dinner before anniversary

Tears and pride at Lapu Lapu memorial event
After Lapu Lapu attack survivor AJ Sico sang the national anthem from his wheelchair in a Vancouver banquet hall, he was met with a standing ovation — a fitting tribute, his family says, to his stubbornness and resilience.
Sico, fellow survivors and relatives of victims of the attack gathered with the Filipino community on Sunday to commemorate the impending anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 11 lives.
There was a mix of grief, remembrance and hope at the community dinner.
The attack, in which an SUV sped through a crowded East Vancouver street last April 26, left Sico with a severe brain injury and multiple fractures. Now he relies on his mother as his full-time caregiver, and she sang beside him at the event in the Fraserview neighbourhood.
Dominique Villamin said Sico, his cousin, has made remarkable progress, defying doctors' expectations.
"If you knew him before, you always knew he was stubborn, he's always stubborn. He wanted something, he's gonna do it, right? That's the way AJ was," said Villamin, calling Sico a fighter.
A woman covers her face to cry during a community dinner of remembrance of the Lapu Lapu day tragedy, in Vancouver, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Facing a room filled with hundreds of people, and surrounded by his relatives and friends, Sico gave a thumbs up and a big smile to all who greeted him.
Community leaders at the event, organized by the Lapu-Lapu Society of BC, encouraged people to reach out to victims and their families to show support, as their long journey of healing continues.
Filipino-Canadian singer Warren Dean Flandez, a two-time Juno nominee, performed at the event, along with the Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir. At the end of Flandez's performance, he said it was incredible to hear AJ singing.
Flandez said he hoped the love and kindness for the victims would continue.
"Tonight symbolizes so much more. This transcends so much. This transcends politics. This transcends another festival. This is about reaching out to those who need us right now. It is our duty as human beings, as Vancouverites, to help those the most affected, those still struggling, those who need help," he said.
Arcie Lim, president of the United Filipino-Canadian Associations in B.C., said the moment brought out a mix of emotions.
“It’s not really a closure for us. It's more or less saying we've got to accept this. Let's start moving on, hopefully,” said Lim.
“I know it's very hard, especially for the families who have loved ones who have passed away. The victims are still recovering, and the victims are still recuperating.”
Filipino BC has organized a Lapu Lapu Day of Togetherness on April 19, involving both commemorations and cultural events. Some in the Filipino community have said the event should not go ahead.
MLA Mable Elmore speaks during a community dinner of remembrance of the Lapu Lapu day tragedy, in Vancouver, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Sunday's event included the screening of videos showing victims before their lives were transformed by the attack. The screening reduced the audience to silence, broken by sobbing.
Villamin said when the tragedy took place, he couldn't process it.
"It's very emotional for my family, for them to think like it's been a year," said Villamin.
But he said old videos of Sico also show how much he has improved.
"From what the doctors were saying, like, how long it's gonna take for recovery, or if he doesn't recover — he already proved a lot of people wrong, right?" said Villamin, "He's still improving a lot."
Vanessa Hill, Sico's partner for five years, wanted to emphasize the "souls that were lost in this tragedy," including Sico's cousin, Jendhel May Sico, who was among the 11 who died
Hill, wearing a pink shirt bearing a photo of Jendhel, said to the crowd that she was a "beautiful soul."
"I think the first time I met her, I was shocked by her beauty. I was so overwhelmed because she's just so sweet and loving, and she would always make you feel welcome," said Hill.
Hill said everyone who died in the tragedy deserved to be remembered.
"I think it's really important for people to remember that yes, we're victims and we're continuing to struggle and fight for what is right," said Hill.
Adam Kai-Ji Lo has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder over the attack. He has yet to face trial.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April. 13, 2026.
By Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.