Vancouver mayor defends use of 'AI agents'

Vancouver mayor uses '11 AI agents' to do work, but says it's strictly personal
Vancouver mayor defends use of 'AI agents'
Vancouver Mayor says misinformation has been growing following his latest comments at Web Summit that he used AI tools to do most of his work in the background. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim pauses while speaking during an announcement about a fan zone during the FIFA World Cup, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is clarifying his remarks that he uses "11 AI agents" to do a lot of his work, saying it's in a strictly personal capacity.

Sim had praised the efficiency of AI tools at the Web Summit in Vancouver on Tuesday, saying he expects AI to be 64 times better in three years.

He said he uses AI agents to do a lot of his work "in the background," but online critics including rival mayoral candidate Kareem Allam questioned whether he was sharing government data or residents' personal information.

Sim says in a statement on Wednesday that the AI agents or tools he used were on a personal computer that has never been brought to city hall or connected to its networks.

He says the tools were never used to make city decisions, access confidential information or perform municipal tasks.

Sim says he used AI technology for personal learning, scanning news, tracking global and financial events, following "thought leaders," and dietary planning. 

"It's clear that those spreading misinformation and speculation could discourage investment in Vancouver's growing technology sector," reads the statement, in which Sim encourages people to "keep learning new skills."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May. 13, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

These government of Canada jobs with CSIS in BC, Ontario and Quebec pay up to $137,000

You can get hired without a university degree!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!

Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler

It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.

This Lotto 6/49 winner woke up to a notification that he won the $5 million jackpot

"I thought it was a mistake."

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition in favour of First Nations

I recently moved away and I need to be honest about Canada's tipping culture

Having worked in restaurants, I've seen both sides 🫣

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census as some express privacy concerns

What we know about hantavirus so far

What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada

Feds extending contracts of 750 pay centre workers

Government extends contracts of 750 pay centre workers to manage job cuts

Ontario monitoring 7 more people considered 'low risk' hantavirus contacts

Ontario monitoring 7 additional people considered 'low risk' hantavirus contacts