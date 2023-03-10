7 Adventure-Packed Activities In The Okanagan If You're Craving An Escape This Spring
Watch the valley bloom as you hike, sip and paddle your way through the Okanagan.
There's something about spring being just around the corner that inspires the wanderlust.
If you're ready to start planning your springtime escape, set your eyes (and your GPS) to Vernon, B.C., a hidden gem in the Okanagan Valley.
Known for its turquoise lakes, ciders and orchards, Vernon delivers a host of adventurous activities at your doorstep, from hiking the Trails Capital of B.C., scurrying up Turtle Mountain or touring the local farms and vineyards.
Only a half hour's drive from Kelowna airport, and a scenic drive from everywhere, Vernon is a great pick any time of year.
Plus, as the valley wakes up, you can beat peak season prices while enjoying all that the southern interior of B.C. has to offer.
If you're ready to check out Vernon, here are seven activities to kick off your Okanagan getaway.
Hike & bike the Trails Capital of BC
Price: Free
When: All year
Address: Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: With more than 50 trails in the Vernon area to explore, you can get your nature fill while hiking and biking the landscape. Plus, 23 of the trails are rated accessible.
Choose from urban, lakeside, creekside or forested trails (or all of the above), and take in the valley as it comes into bloom after ski season.
Accessibility: 23 trails in the area are rated as wheelchair and stroller friendly.
Tee off surrounded by mountain views
Price: Starting at $42
When: April to October
Address: Various
Why You Need To Go: Drive down the fairways and putt your way to par (hopefully) with the stunning Okanagan as your backdrop.
Golfers of any level can choose from five courses in the region depending on the desired vibe: Predator Ridge Resort hosts prestigious world-class games, The Rise has accessible greens, and at Vernon Golf and Country Club you can stroll the willows-lined links.
Grab your best pals (golf talent optional) for a lesson, twilight tee time and a meal at the clubhouse on a spring evening in B.C.
Accessibility: The Rise is recommended for golfers of all abilities.
Sip local cider with your pals
Price: $8-25
When: Mid-March to late November
Address: 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Orchard to glass is the name of the game at Cambium Cider Co., where ciders are made with apples grown right onsite for naturally delicious craft sips.
Whether you like a dry apple, fruit-infused, barrel-aged or botanical brew, you'll get cider made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial flavours.
While you're sipping, nosh on farm-to-table fare from local valley purveyors. Cambium Cider Co.'s menu changes each week, serving up the freshest seasonal eats.
Shop the freshest seasonal produce at the orchards
Price: Free (farm tours start at $5)
When: May-October
Address: 3111 Davison Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Only a short trip from downtown Vernon, Davison Orchards boasts locally grown fruits and veg and a host of cute farm animals.
Stop by this 90-year-old valley staple to view sustainable farming in action. Enjoy the fruits of farm labour at the onsite bakery and cafe, or take home locally grown produce fresh from the fields.
You can also hop on a farm tour ($5-$8 per person) and, if the season is right, harvest your own treats.
Live the lake life
Price: Free
When: All year
Address: Vernon and surrounding areas
Why You Need To Go: With three lakes in the area, there's no shortage of ways to live your best lake life.
Okanagan Lake connects many valley towns, with Vernon to the north. Take your pick of beaches and fishing spots around this gigantic lake that's over 930 feet deep in some spots.
Kalamalka Lake is known for its dazzling blue water and is the perfect spot for a paddle to explore the hidden coves. Swan Lake is a bird-watcher's paradise and home to all sorts of flora and fauna including water-loving birds.
Soak up some sun & some tunes at a historic lake house
Price: Various
When: May to October
Address: 7804 Kidston Rd., Coldstream, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect way to enjoy the warm springtime air.
Book an afternoon tea or tour the historic Mackie Lake House this spring. For even more fun, you can plan a visit during one of their many events or take in one of their popular outdoor concerts.
Set against the shores of Kalamalka Lake, the century-old chateau is a scenic spot for tea, tunes and more.
Take a beachside vacation in a stylish micro suite
Price: $99-299
When: All year
Address: 2555 Lakeshore Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: The fully loaded Vita Resort offers the comforts of home with packed micro suites complete with kitchens, in-suite laundry, comfy living rooms and a bedside view of the water.
Steps from the beach on Okanagan Lake, these condo-like stays offer affordable weekly and monthly rates in case you'd like to live the valley life for a season.
Nestled in a valley packed with outdoor adventures and city outings, Vernon is the ultimate setting for a weekend trip or a longer stay.
Whether you just want to soak up the sun lakeside or get your heart pumping on the many trails, there's something for any traveller in Vernon.
Plan a trip there this spring and see for yourself why it's known as the "365 adventure capital of the Okanagan."
