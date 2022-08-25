7 Low-Key Patios In Vancouver That'll Change The Way You & Your Friends Chill This Summer
Plus a curated event guide for whatever mood you’re in.
Two of summer’s greatest pleasures are Coors Light and patio lounging. Luckily, the streets of Vancouver are lined with terraces that are perfect for basking in the sun, sipping on crisp beer and catching up with friends old and new. The scenic views and delicious eats are a bonus.
Plus, you never have to stray far to stretch out the warm-weather days even further. Around every city corner is an official event or low-key activity to refresh the spirit — and isn’t that what the season’s all about?
This time of year, you get to kick back, remember the sweet feeling of relaxation and create new memories. It’s no coincidence that Coors Light, the beer that’s made to chill, is probably there with you in those moments too.
Whatever your summer vibe is, check out these patios, plus the nearby events and activities where you can keep the good times rolling.
Catch A Sunday Session At Shamrock Bar
Address: 1184 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love things a little more lowkey, then there’s probably no better spot for you to unwind with a bite to eat and a cold one than Shamrock, which boasts live music, ladies' nights, and drum circles throughout the week.
After indulging yourself, swing by a Cultch Theatre show — one of Vancouver’s most popular destinations for thespians. For something a little more laid back, explore the nearby Morton Park, and check out the A-Maze-Ing Laughter sculptures.
Chill Out The Kitsilano Way
Address: 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: One of the best places to take in Vancouver views: the Boathouse Restaurant's rooftop patio (it’s the only restaurant right on Kits Beach).
Once you've had your fill of seafood and Coors Light, round out your day with a community show at the Kits Showboat, just a couple minutes' walk down the beach. Or, if you're up for something a bit more zen, join in on an outdoor group yoga class with Mat Collective.
Grab A Steak Outdoors
Address: 1032 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Grab a savoury steak while enjoying the chill of an outdoor breeze at The Roof this summer, the rooftop lounge and restaurant part of Vancouver’s upscale Black and Blue steakhouse.
After filling up, wander over through Stanley Park to the Vancouver Aquarium and check out an exhibit that the whole family will enjoy. If unwinding under a celestial canopy sounds more your speed, sit back at a Theatre Under the Stars show.
Gaze Upon Queen Elizabeth Park
Address: Queen Elizabeth Park, West 33rd Ave. & Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Make your next date night an al fresco affair at the Seasons in the Park patio. With lush views of Queen Elizabeth Park and generous menus, there's something for everyone here.
Cap the evening off with even more greenery and check out an exhibit at the famous VanDusen Botanical Garden or pop by the single-screen Park Theatre to catch a movie and cool off in the AC.
Enjoy Fresh Eats And Fun Screen Time
Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Get the ultimate Vancouver patio experience at Cardero’s Restaurant, where they serve up burgers, seafood and Coors Light.
Book a table for your crew in advance, and while you’re at it, why not snag tickets to a family-friendly 4D show at FlyOver Canada nearby. Or swing by Stanley Park for an outdoor flick at Evo Summer Cinema Series to keep with the easy, breezy vibes.
Munch On Fresh Seafood By The Fisherman’s Wharf
Address: 1517 Anderson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: When you go to Granville Island, you’re pretty much guaranteed to eat something delicious, and you won’t be disappointed by the fresh food and waterfront views at Vancouver Fish Company.
Right by the fisherman’s wharf, this is a great spot to unwind after a day of activities — there are so many nearby. Get tickets to an Arts Club show, or skip the fuss of booking ahead and listen to busker music near the public market.
Hit Up A Local Fave For Some Tacos
Address: 1117 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If Mexican food is the theme of your night, The Pawn Shop is the perfect stop for something to satiate your craving. Tip: order the fish tacos and pair with a Coors Light.
When you've had your fill, make your way to Main Street for a lively show at the Fox Cabaret – just a 10-minute drive from Pawn Shop – or take your time at the City Centre Motel to admire some artwork, courtesy of the Vancouver Mural Festival.
With plenty of options for every vibe and mood — and a Coors Light in hand — you'll have no trouble soaking up moments of chill this sunny season.
Wherever the summer takes you, remember to bask in these memories you’ll likely keep forever.
For more inspiration on how to have a chill summer in Vancouver, head to the Coors Light website or check them out on YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.