Abbotsford, B.C., man charged over 2024 crash that killed two

B.C. man charged over 2024 crash that killed two
B.C. man charged over 2024 crash that killed two
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

A 27-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., man has been charged over a 2024 crash in which one vehicle allegedly T-boned another in Metro Vancouver, killing two people.

Burnaby RCMP say Adam Jones-Veneziano is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death after prosecutors approved the charges on Sept. 21.

The crash happened on Dec. 21, 2024, when police in Burnaby responded to a crash at Boundary Road and Forest Street.

Police say one vehicle was travelling north on Boundary Road when it struck the second vehicle going west.

A 67-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed.

Police have released no further details because the matter is before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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