2 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving medical emergency at B.C. mall

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash at B.C. mall
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash at B.C. mall
A Delta Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Two people were killed in a crash at the Tsawwassen Mills mall in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, while two other pedestrians were injured.

Police said early information indicates the driver of the vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency before the collision.

They said the injured were treated at the scene by ambulance teams and transported to hospital.

There was no ongoing public safety risk, and police said the crash was not related to a community walk to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that was taking place nearby.

The incident prompted Tsawwassen First Nation to end the event.

"Tsawwassen First Nation is deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred during today's Truth and Reconciliation Walk," it said in a statement.

"We ask members of the public to avoid the area and allow responders to carry out their work."

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday about a crash involving pedestrians at the mall and dispatched "a number of crews."

Video posted online shows a truck against the mall's exterior and police tape surrounding the area, along with ambulances and a helicopter in the parking lot. 

By early afternoon, police tents had been set up around the crash site in front of a Boston Pizza restaurant beside one of the entrances to the shopping centre. 

A black pickup truck towing an equipment trailer could be seen bearing the word "Alpine" on its front door, though police later covered the logo.

The vehicle front end was damaged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Vancouver Canada News News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Five kids killed in Ontario collision, others seriously injured: police

Five kids killed in Ontario crash: police

Six people remain in hospital after rural Ontario crash killed five kids

Six people remain in hospital after deadly crash

Mounties say one man is dead following a mid-air crash in Chilliwack, B.C.

One man dead after mid-air collision in B.C.: RCMP

Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently

These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

PM looks at when to boost immigration as government gets system 'under control'

Carney mulls when immigration numbers should go up

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Trump's import bans on Canadian liquor, whey, motorcycles take effect

Trump's Canadian import bans take effect

Carney announces $1.2 billion for oceans ahead of expected pipeline decision

Carney announces $1.2 billion for ocean protection