2 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving medical emergency at B.C. mall
Two people were killed in a crash at the Tsawwassen Mills mall in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, while two other pedestrians were injured.
Police said early information indicates the driver of the vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency before the collision.
They said the injured were treated at the scene by ambulance teams and transported to hospital.
There was no ongoing public safety risk, and police said the crash was not related to a community walk to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that was taking place nearby.
The incident prompted Tsawwassen First Nation to end the event.
"Tsawwassen First Nation is deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred during today's Truth and Reconciliation Walk," it said in a statement.
"We ask members of the public to avoid the area and allow responders to carry out their work."
B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday about a crash involving pedestrians at the mall and dispatched "a number of crews."
Video posted online shows a truck against the mall's exterior and police tape surrounding the area, along with ambulances and a helicopter in the parking lot.
By early afternoon, police tents had been set up around the crash site in front of a Boston Pizza restaurant beside one of the entrances to the shopping centre.
A black pickup truck towing an equipment trailer could be seen bearing the word "Alpine" on its front door, though police later covered the logo.
The vehicle front end was damaged.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
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