Grassy Narrows repeats call for Carney to apologize for comments made about protest
The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation is repeating calls for Prime Minister Mark Carney to apologize to one of her members for a remark she says was offensive.
Chrissy Isaacs, a Grassy Narrows woman suffering from mercury poisoning, was in Toronto in late March to demand compensation from the provincial government for mercury contamination in her community.
The Dryden Paper Mill released thousands of kilograms of mercury into the community’s river system in northwestern Ontario from the 1960s to 1970s, and community members are still dealing with the fallout today.
After Isaacs and other protesters chanted and shouted during a news conference with Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Toronto on Mar. 30, Carney made a comment about being able to “outlast” her.
Chief Sherry Ackabee says Carney's comments offended her and members of her community, many of whom have died of mercury poisoning.
She says the mill continues to release contaminants into the water and the community's concerns are being ignored by the federal and provincial governments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.