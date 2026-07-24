In the news: Canada, Ecuador do trade deal, wildfires and evacuations spread in B.C.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canada, Ecuador signing free trade deal in Ottawa
The governments of Canada and Ecuador are signing a free trade deal in Ottawa today.
Mujtaba Hussain, a spokesperson for International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, confirmed a signing ceremony is taking place but said there are no public events scheduled.
Lucero Gutiérrez, a spokesperson for the Embassy of Ecuador to Canada, said in an email that Ecuador's minister of production, foreign trade and investment Luis Alberto Jaramillo will be at the signing event.
Several Canadian organizations and civil society leaders have pushed back against Canada-Ecuador free trade talks and warn that a deal will threaten the environment and worsen a human rights crisis in the South American country.
Firefighting crews conduct ignition operations in response to the Fiftynine Creek wildfire northwest of Clinton, B.C., in this handout photo, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout, BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Wildfires and evacuations spread across B.C. amid hot, dry weather
Emergency crews are facing hot and dry conditions as wildfires continue to spread across British Columbia.
BC Wildfire Service says the Fiftynine Creek wildfire, which is burning out of control northwest of Clinton, B.C., has grown to more than 102 square kilometres and has triggered an evacuation order and alerts.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District in the southern Interior announced an overnight expansion of an evacuation order south of Clinton, due to the out-of-control Pear Lake fire.
Earlier, Kevin Skrepnek, the district's manager of community and emergency services, said structures on about 20 properties in the region were "impacted" by the fires, with the damage ranging from melted siding to a complete burn-down.
Wildfire damage is pictured from the air in Collins First Nation, a small, remote Ojibwa community located in northwestern Ontario, about 250 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ministry of Natural Resources: no new wildfires in Ontario in 24 hours
There are 177 active wildfires still burning in Ontario, but the Ministry of Natural Resources has reported no new blaze in the last 24 hours.
Still, more than 1,800 people have been forced from their homes as the province grapples with what early estimates suggest is its most devastating wildfire season on record.
Indigenous communities have borne the brunt of the fires, with First Nations making up 12 of the 13 evacuated communities.
Hundreds of people fleeing the fires are staying in Thunder Bay, Ont., though others are taking refuge further south in Toronto and Niagara Falls.
Luciano Frattolin is taken away in custody from the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
New York trial continues in Montreal girl's death
A New York jury is expected to hear testimony from more police officers as the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter resumes.
Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin.
He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.
The jury heard testimony from local law enforcement who detailed their response to Frattolin's initial 911 call, in which he alleged his daughter had been kidnapped.
Fans react to a memorial video tribute to Roughrider linebacker Jayden Dalke, and Bhishma Rajyaguru, who were killed in a highway crash, prior to first half CFL football action against the Edmonton Elks in Regina on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Roughrider fans pay tribute to player, man
Saskatchewan Roughriders fans held ballcaps in their hands, while some wiped away tears, as the team on Thursday honoured a player and another man killed in a highway crash.
Before kickoff at the matchup against the Edmonton Elks, video screens at Mosaic Stadium played tribute to Roughrider linebacker Jayden Dalke, 30, of Leduc, Alta., and Bhishma Rajyaguru, 22, of Regina.
Attendees stood as the screens showed photos of Rajyaguru with his family and friends, and a video of him dancing played.
A voiceover said Rajyaguru was a gifted percussionist and was always there for his friends and family.
A video of Dalke then played on the screens. It showed him interacting with his teammates and fans, while a voiceover from a player described him as being the team's glue.
Twin actors Emma and Ian Ho are seen in this still image from the film "Home Bodies." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Route 504 PR (Mandatory Credit)
How 'Home Bodies' found its twin stars
Before he even knew they were twins, director Casey Walker was impressed by child actors Emma and Ian Ho.
He met the now-16-year-old Torontonians separately several years ago — Ian on the set of a CBC kids show, Emma, filming a movie in the Cayman Islands — and was immediately impressed.
"I went to give him a note, and he stopped me as I approached him and went, 'Can I try something?'" Walker recalled of Ian. "He nailed the note I was going to give him, before I even gave it. And it was the take we wound up using."
As for Emma: "She was holding her own against Ron Perlman for like seven weeks."
They stood out individually, but when he learned they were twins, he immediately thought of them for a script that had recently come across his desk, "Home Bodies."
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026
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