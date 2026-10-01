Police seek answers in crash that killed 2 elders, hurt 2 others on B.C. First Nation

B.C. police probe crash that killed two elders
B.C. police probe crash that killed two elders
Members of the Tsawwassen First Nation line the street as the bodies of two victims are taken away at Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre after a truck, back right, hit four people, killing two of them in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. Police say the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
Writer

Community members on the Tsawwassen First Nation lined the road, drummed and chanted as the bodies of two elders were loaded into coroners' vehicles outside a shopping centre near the nation's reserve south of Vancouver. 

They were killed and two others were injured by a vehicle outside the Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre Wednesday while taking part in a walk to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 

Police in Delta, B.C., said it's believed the driver of a pickup had a medical emergency near one of the mall's entrances and drove into a group. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences on social media to those who lost loved ones or who were injured, saying the accident happened on a day already heavy with grief. 

The Provincial Health Services Authority said it sent 12 ground ambulances and two helicopters to respond to the crash.

Police spent much of the day with witnesses and nation members in a restaurant at the scene where the black pickup came to rest against a brick wall.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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