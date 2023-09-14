Chatime's Pumpkin Spice Bubble Teas Are The Newest Fall Treats
Sip into the season!
The telltale signs of fall are all around us—crisp air, colourful leaves, and the ubiquitous Pumpkin Spice Latte. But this season, there's a new sip in town that's about to steal the PSL's spotlight. Say hello to Chatime's Pumpkin Spice Bubble Teas, the fall-themed drinks that pack a punch of flavour so extraordinary you'll be asking, "PSL, who?"
Chatime ups the ante by not just creating one, but two variants of this autumnal delight. First up is a luxurious fusion of their Signature Milk Tea swirled with the comforting spices of pumpkin. And if you're looking for something that dives deeper into flavour territory, their Pumpkin Spice Roasted Bubble Tea combines the depth of roasted tea with the fragrant notes of pumpkin spice, giving you a well-rounded seasonal experience.
Chatime's Limited-Time Fall Favourites
Price: $6.50 for a regular size or $7.10 to get a large
When: September 14 to November 5
Address: All Chatime locations in British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: It's the ultimate bubble experience! Choose your ideal ice level, sugar amount, and even your preferred type of milk. Whether you're dairy-free, lactose-intolerant or vegan, you can still enjoy Chatime's Pumpkin Spice Bubble Teas with oat milk as an option.