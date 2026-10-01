One dead, another injured in Maple Ridge, B.C., collision between train and truck
One dead, one injured in B.C. train-truck crash
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer
Oct 01, 2026, 12:18 PM
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a vehicle collided with a train in the Metro Vancouver community of Maple Ridge.
Police say officers were called to the crash on Lougheed Highway at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mounties found a pickup truck with two people inside had been struck by the train and was significantly damaged.
One person, an adult woman, was declared dead by paramedics.
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police say no one else was injured.
RCMP are looking into what caused the crash and are asking witnesses to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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