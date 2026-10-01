One dead, another injured in Maple Ridge, B.C., collision between train and truck

One dead, one injured in B.C. train-truck crash
One dead, one injured in B.C. train-truck crash
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a vehicle collided with a train in the Metro Vancouver community of Maple Ridge.

Police say officers were called to the crash on Lougheed Highway at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Mounties found a pickup truck with two people inside had been struck by the train and was significantly damaged.

One person, an adult woman, was declared dead by paramedics.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police say no one else was injured.

RCMP are looking into what caused the crash and are asking witnesses to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

VancouverCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed

Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed

Ontario completes latest push to raise highway speed limits

Speed limits raised on more Ontario highways