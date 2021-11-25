Trending Tags

Active Shooter 'Targeted' An RCMP Detachment In BC & Residents Were Told To 'Stay Inside'

Police are searching for a man in a white truck.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

The RCMP responded to reports of an active shooter in a small northern B.C. community.

Residents in Vanderhoof received an alert telling them to "stay inside and shelter" at around 12:16 p.m. local time.

B.C. RCMP say the suspect reportedly targeted the RCMP detachment and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be on his own and is driving a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab, according to police.

"Frontline officers, as well as specialized units have been deployed and are responding to the incident. The public is asked to not post any photos or videos that disclose police locations or tactics," RCMP said.

"While we respect the public may be concerned about family or friends within the area, we ask you to not attend the area and allow first responders to address the emergency."

Vanderhoof is located about 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

