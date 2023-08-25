7 Tiny Islands Near BC To Visit For An End-Of-Summer Vacation With Stunning Views
These islands have something for everyone!
If you live in B.C., you're lucky enough to have a taste of island life without having to break the bank for expensive flights.
As summer draws to a close, there's still an opportunity to head to one of the many islands near B.C., located just off the coast of the mainland, that have sparkling blue water and soft, sandy beaches.
Whether you're looking for spectacular hikes or you just want to relax with a glass of wine and perfect sunset views, these B.C. islands should be on your list for the ultimate end-of-summer vacation.
Salt Spring Island
Address: Salt Spring Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This tiny island off the coast of Vancouver has everything you could possibly want from an island adventure, with beautiful accommodation and white, sandy beaches.
If you're into hiking, you can follow one of the scenic trails along the oceanfront or make your way through the island's lush rainforest.
You can also take to the ocean on kayaks or go searching for wildlife on a whale watching expedition.
Salt Spring island is home to some beautiful beaches too, so you can spend time relaxing by the rolling waves at Beddis Beach and absorbing those spectacular island vistas.
Anyone looking to take their relaxation to the next level can visit Sacred Mountain Lavender Farm, where you can explore scented rows of purple blooms and even take some lavender products home with you.
Galiano Island
Address: Galiano Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This Southern Gulf island is known as the "gem of the Salish Sea" — and for good reason.
Galiano Island is home to some magical hidden sea caves that need to be added to your summer bucket list stat. The stunning natural wonders at Retreat Cove are the perfect place to explore and take in the sparkling sea views, surrounded by sandstone caves.
If you're looking for some down time, you can check out Montague Harbour Marine Park, which has a stunning beach and bright blue water to take a dip in.
BC Ferries operates routes straight to Galiano Island from Vancouver, or you can stop off in Victoria to make the most out of your trip.
Hornby Island
Address: Hornby Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the ultimate B.C. beach vacation to bid adieu to summer, look no further than Hornby Island.
Found in the Northern Gulf, this tiny island is packed to the brim with things to do, from scenic hikes and diving to snorkelling tours in the Salish Sea.
No trip to Hornby Island is complete without a trip to Tribune Bay Beach, a sprawling white sand beach which has the nickname "Little Hawaii" thanks to its turquoise water.
To get there, you'll need to catch a ferry from Buckley Bay (on Vancouver Island) to Denman Island, before catching another to reach Hornby Island. The journey isn't simple, but it's so worth it for those views.
Pender Island
Address: Pender Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking for a stunning glamping location or want to check out some vineyards, Pender Island is the perfectly spot for a relaxing end-of-summer vacation.
Just a short trip from the larger Salt Spring Island, Pender Island is home to a stunning glamping spot at WOODS on Pender, where you can choose from rustic cabins, a motel or a stunning Airstream.
There are plenty of stunning hikes, including Mount Menzies and Mount Norman, which will give you impressive panoramic views of the island and the surrounding ocean
You can also enjoy a glass of wine with a stunning sea view at the island's Sea Star vineyard, and arguably there's no better place to watch the sun set.
Bowen Island
Address: Bowen Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Bowen Island is just a 20 minute ferry ride from Vancouver, but visiting feels like you're in a completely different world.
You can leave city life behind – even if it's just for the afternoon – and check out the adorable coffee shops and local stores and boutiques.
There are quite a few hiking trails to wander on while exploring the island, including Dornan Point, a short two kilometre hike with incredible views of Howe Sound.
If you're spending time by the sea, you'll want to keep your eyes out for wildlife as seals, otters, herons and eagles are all known to frequently pop up near the island.
Saturna Island
Address: Saturna Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This Southern Gulf Island is well worth the visit if you're looking for a peaceful time outdoors with incredible views.
If you're visiting the island, you're going to want to check out the stunning Mount Warburton Pike trail, a hike to the highest point of Saturna Island, which has incredible views of the water and the nearby islands.
It's also an incredible spot for whale watching. So, if you're hoping to catch a glimpse of an orca or humpback whale, or even harbour seals or sea lions, you'll want to head to East Point Park as it's considered one of the best spots in the Southern Gulf Islands to find them.
Gabriola Island
Address: Gabriola Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This B.C. island is home to a bunch of white, sandy beaches, so if you're looking for the perfect place to unwind, you might want to check it out.
If you want to relax on the soft sandy shore with incredible views, Whalebone Beach is a must-see.
Gabriola Island is also home to over 170 kilometres of gorgeous hiking trails to wander through, where you'll get to explore some of the most stunning views.
While visiting, you'll also want to put time aside to explore the impressive towering sandstone tunnels along the oceanfront, known as the Malaspina Galleries.
To get here, you can catch a 20-minute ferry from Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.