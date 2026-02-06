Advertisement Content

You can catch 'The Big Game' FREE on February 8 but this matchup comes with a Canadian twist

Kick off Big Game Sunday with the biggest Big Game in a Pro vs. Average Joe faceoff.

A group of friends cheering and watching a sports game together on a couch. Right: A close-up of a football player’s hand placing the ball on the field before a play.

Friends cheering while watching game. Right: Football player setting ball on field.

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime, Courtesy of Leo Toronto
Editor, Studio

When February rolls around and the phrase "the big game" starts popping up, what comes to mind? It doesn't matter, because after today, it'll be The Big Game — a first-of-its-kind showdown you can watch LIVE on Vector’s Instagram this Sunday, February 8 at 12 p.m. ET.

This no-contact flag football showdown, created by Vector®, features two teams of Canadian rec-league athletes going head-to-head in a Pro vs. Average Joe matchup, coached by Bo Levi Mitchell, Quarterback of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Canadian content creator Ty Bridgwater.

This football showdown gives fans across Canada something homegrown to rally around. Root for the underdog as rec players experience the biggest game of Big Game Sunday, and audiences can see who rises to the occasion.

From the athletes on the field to the figures leading them, Vector's The Big Game is about community and competition, shared by fans tuning in together from across the country and following along as it happens to determine who will be the champions.

By creating The Big Game, Vector is bringing fans together around a high-energy sporting event that's easy to watch and even easier to get invested in. Tune in LIVE on Instagram on February 8 at 12 p.m. ET to find out who claims victory. Mark your calendar, join the excitement, and be part of the action!

SportsCanada

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

Advertisement Content

You could score FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets just by stocking up on Dove Men+Care deodorants

Stay fresh with Dove Men+Care deodorants and you might just find yourself in the stands next summer.

Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 sun destinations, including Jamaica, Cuba & Mexico

Travelling in the next couple of months? Get informed. ⚠️

Costco revealed the location and opening date for a new unique store in Canada

The new warehouse is a first for this province!

A new Canadian coin is like a fancy quarter and it's worth more than 25 cents

It features the northern lights!

This beautiful small town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable

You can enjoy rural charm just outside the city.

Ontario employers are some of the best in Canada for 2026 and these companies are hiring

So many high-paying jobs are open right now.

Parks Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario and you can make almost $90,000

The positions are at a national park and a marine conservation area. 🌳🌊