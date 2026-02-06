You can catch 'The Big Game' FREE on February 8 but this matchup comes with a Canadian twist
Kick off Big Game Sunday with the biggest Big Game in a Pro vs. Average Joe faceoff.
When February rolls around and the phrase "the big game" starts popping up, what comes to mind? It doesn't matter, because after today, it'll be The Big Game — a first-of-its-kind showdown you can watch LIVE on Vector’s Instagram this Sunday, February 8 at 12 p.m. ET.
This no-contact flag football showdown, created by Vector®, features two teams of Canadian rec-league athletes going head-to-head in a Pro vs. Average Joe matchup, coached by Bo Levi Mitchell, Quarterback of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Canadian content creator Ty Bridgwater.
This football showdown gives fans across Canada something homegrown to rally around. Root for the underdog as rec players experience the biggest game of Big Game Sunday, and audiences can see who rises to the occasion.
From the athletes on the field to the figures leading them, Vector's The Big Game is about community and competition, shared by fans tuning in together from across the country and following along as it happens to determine who will be the champions.
By creating The Big Game, Vector is bringing fans together around a high-energy sporting event that's easy to watch and even easier to get invested in. Tune in LIVE on Instagram on February 8 at 12 p.m. ET to find out who claims victory. Mark your calendar, join the excitement, and be part of the action!