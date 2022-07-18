A Viral TikToker Dares Random People Around America & Surprises Those Up For The Challenge
People have won huge cash prizes in his touching videos!
From random acts of kindness to videos of puppies up for adoption, TikTok is full of sappy clips that pull on heart strings.
One of the most popular content creators of this sort right now is TikToker and Youtuber Jimmy Darts.
The American posts daily heartwarming TikToks of him walking up to strangers around the country, daring them to do random things like playing rock paper scissors or even helping him pay for something.
Unknowingly to whoever takes up his challenges, there's typically a hefty cash prize for the participants, and so many times it ends up going to a person who says they truly needed it.
Darts gets all sorts of reactions from people in his videos: there are the ones wary of a stranger, and the people who visibly look annoyed and walk away rolling their eyes. However, there's always that one person who's up for the challenge.
In one of his most recently popular clips, with nearly 30 million views, the influencer can be seen walking around a Walmart holding a piggy bank. He approaches various people and says "If you give me $5, I'll let you have whatever's inside of this."
In this particular video, the woman who obliged and broke the piggy bank ended up winning the $500 that was inside. The foster mom, according to the video's caption, said it will help with their bill payments. "Our food stamps just ended," she added, noting this made her day.
Darts often finds his dare ideas in the comment section of his TikToks. By request, he has given $500 to a woman who was the first person to slow dance with him in December, and to one person who gave him milk for his cereal after he randomly knocked on her door and asked this June.
Much of the money used in the videos comes from donations from his viewers, too. He regularly holds TikTok and Instagram live streams that serve as fundraisers, and people can also donate funds through his website.
It's not known where exactly Darts chooses to make his videos, but it looks like he spreads some kindness all over America based on the different backgrounds of his content.