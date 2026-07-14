Vancouver police praise teen victim's family after Kane Carter murder sentencing

VPD hail murder victim's family after sentencing
VPD hail murder victim's family after sentencing
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Vancouver police are lauding family members, investigators and prosecutors who "did not give up" in finding justice for teenager Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in 2018.

The police reaction comes after Kane Carter was handed concurrent lifetime jail sentences for two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Wong.

The BC Prosecution Service says Carter is eligible to apply for parole after 17 years, and he was also issued a mandatory lifetime firearms ban and a DNA order.

Fifteen-year-old Wong died after being struck by a bullet fired in a shootout between gang rivals on Vancouver's busy Broadway thoroughfare on Jan. 13, 2018, while returning from dinner with his family in the back seat of a car.

Carter was convicted last December after his first trial ended in a mistrial in September 2024 with the jury deadlocked.

Vancouver Police Inspector Mike Heard says In a statement that Carter's lifetime prison sentence "was the best we could hope for" but adds that no prison term can "adequately reflect the toll taken in this case."

Heard says Wong was "caught in the crossfire of a violent gang dispute," and his death was "needless" and "unacceptable."

"Many on the team, including me, are parents ourselves," Heard says. "We took Alfred’s murder personally and continue to share in the family’s grief.

"It will hopefully send a message to anyone bringing weapons and violent intent onto the streets of Vancouver — regardless of how long it takes, you will pay a price."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

Some places could get snow!

12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama (so you can learn from my mistakes)

Do what you will with my advice!

Canada Child Benefit payments in July are bigger and here's how much money you can get

This month's payment could be your only one for the entire benefit year.

This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe

It's like stepping into a storybook.

This 14 km beach with powdery white sand is one of Ontario's best spots to swim in 2026

It's the longest freshwater beach in the world.

This little Ontario town is a hidden gem with 6 stunning sandy beaches and warm waters

You'll want to stay late to catch a sunset!

9 Maritime phrases that confused me so much as an Ontarian who moved there

It's "right" confusing.

This Ontario destination has over 70 km of shoreline and hidden gem beaches with velvety sand

It's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.

Residents in parts of northern Ontario ordered out by growing forest fires

Northern Ontario fires prompt evacuation orders

Fire on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos, B.C., triggers evacuation alert

Osoyoos, B.C. blaze spurs evacuation alert