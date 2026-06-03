FIFA's World Cup stadium code bans vuvuzelas, says body paint isn't clothing

Vuvuzelas banned at World Cup under FIFA fan code
Vuvuzelas banned at World Cup under FIFA fan code
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010 file photo, South African fans, blow their vuvuzelas as they cheer at a beach in Durban, South Africa. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
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Fans attending FIFA World Cup matches will have to leave their vuvuzelas at home.

Vuvuzelas gained worldwide attention during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the plastic horns became one of the tournament's defining symbols despite complaints from players, coaches and broadcasters about their constant drone.

The ban is part of FIFA's stadium code of conduct for the 2026 tournament, which applies to venues in Canada, the United States and Mexico and outlines a lengthy list of prohibited items and behaviour.

Along with vuvuzelas, the rules ban whistles, air horns and other loud noise-making devices, while musical instruments larger than 12 centimetres in any dimension require prior written approval from organizers. Drones and reusable water bottles are also prohibited.

Fans are prohibited from streaking, flashing or otherwise revealing intimate body parts. The code adds that "body tattoos and body paint do not constitute clothing."

FIFA says spectators who violate the rules can be denied entry or removed from a venue. Ticket holders and accredited persons who fail to comply may also have their tickets revoked.

The expanded 48-team tournament kicks off June 11, with Canada opening June 12 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto before group-stage matches against Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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