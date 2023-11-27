Sponsored Content

Wendy's Menu Has A New Item & It's Delicious News For French Toast Stick Fans

The delicious duo you didn’t know you needed.

A cardboard carton featuring the Wendy's Canada logo and containing a combination of crispy chicken strips and French Toast Sticks next to a small glass bowl of syrup against a peach coloured background with a repeating pattern of French toast slices and chicken strips.
Wendy's Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks

Wendy's French Toast Sticks made quite a splash when they launched earlier this year. Who can forget French toast guy? Quickly becoming a breakfast fave across Canada, they proved you don't have to sit down in a restaurant to enjoy this iconic meal.

Suppose you thought these crispy-yet-creamy bites of handheld deliciousness were already perfect. In that case, you might not be ready for what's coming next. Wendy's fans online quickly discovered a golden (and crispy) opportunity for these bites to join the ranks of sweet-and-salty royalty: Bring in the Chicken Strips!


GUYS I JUST FOUND THE BEST MENU HACK @WendysCanada

So many of the best brunches combine sweet and savoury flavours. You've got chicken and waffles, bacon and pancakes and now, a match made at Wendy's with the new Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks menu item.

This fresh take on the ultimate brunch gives you golden and fluffy French toast slices paired with Wendy's fan-favourite chicken strips. They're served with syrup on the side so you can add the perfect amount of sweetness to each bite.

Three chicken strips and French toast sticks lay in a pile with one chicken strip angled to dip into a small glass bowl of syrup. Chicken Strips & French Toast SticksNarcity Media

It's official, Wendy's Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks is Canada's answer to chicken and waffles. This creative new item is at a Wendy's near you right now. And like all good brunch dishes, you can order them all day.

So next time you have a sweet and salty craving, just head to your closest Wendy's or order online, via the Wendy's mobile app. But don't dawdle, the Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks are only around for a limited time.

Elisha Barry
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
Elisha Barry is a Sponsored Content Contributing Writer for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Ottawa, Canada.
