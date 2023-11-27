Wendy's Menu Has A New Item & It's Delicious News For French Toast Stick Fans
The delicious duo you didn’t know you needed.
Wendy's French Toast Sticks made quite a splash when they launched earlier this year. Who can forget French toast guy? Quickly becoming a breakfast fave across Canada, they proved you don't have to sit down in a restaurant to enjoy this iconic meal.
Suppose you thought these crispy-yet-creamy bites of handheld deliciousness were already perfect. In that case, you might not be ready for what's coming next. Wendy's fans online quickly discovered a golden (and crispy) opportunity for these bites to join the ranks of sweet-and-salty royalty: Bring in the Chicken Strips!
So many of the best brunches combine sweet and savoury flavours. You've got chicken and waffles, bacon and pancakes and now, a match made at Wendy's with the new Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks menu item.
This fresh take on the ultimate brunch gives you golden and fluffy French toast slices paired with Wendy's fan-favourite chicken strips. They're served with syrup on the side so you can add the perfect amount of sweetness to each bite.
Chicken Strips & French Toast SticksNarcity Media
It's official, Wendy's Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks is Canada's answer to chicken and waffles. This creative new item is at a Wendy's near you right now. And like all good brunch dishes, you can order them all day.
So next time you have a sweet and salty craving, just head to your closest Wendy's or order online, via the Wendy's mobile app. But don't dawdle, the Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks are only around for a limited time.
To learn more about Wendy's, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.