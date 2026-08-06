WestJet flight attendants win 18% wage hike, new perks after strike
Walking off the job for a day helped earn flight attendants at WestJet a more than 18 per cent wage hike over three years and new compensation for duties the company hasn't typically covered.
The terms were featured on a new website the Canadian Union of Public Employees launched outlining what rights it secured for its 4,400 members in an acrimonious round of bargaining with the Calgary-based airline.
The negotiations pushed flight attendants to strike early Sunday, in the middle of a long weekend. The two sides reached a tentative deal the next day and WestJet has since gradually returned to normal.
Cabin crew members are set to vote on the deal in the coming weeks.
If approved, the agreement will give workers a 13 per cent wage increase this October, followed by a 2.75 per cent hike in January and a 2.5 per cent raise at the start of 2028.
Staff will get more flexibility to trade shifts and more rest when they're on layovers, the website said.
It also says meal and uniform replacement allowances will increase, a $300 annual health spending account will be offered, compensation will be given when hotel rooms are not ready and days off will be provided around major life events.
For pregnant staff, the maternity leave top-up will be extended to 17 weeks postpartum and breastfeeding accommodations increased to 24 months from 18 months.
Workers who reach 25 years with the company will also secure a fifth week of vacation, the website said.
Julia Kaiser, a WestJet spokesperson, said in an email that the airline would not comment on the tentative agreement until the ratification process is complete.
The gains the union website showed are the result of contract talks that kicked off in January with wage increases and concerns about compensation for ground duties at the heart of negotiations.
The union has long complained that much of the work done when members are not in the air is unpaid. WestJet, however, has argued all duties are compensated through a “credit hour” system rather than an hourly rate.
Pressure mounted for WestJet to better compensate its workers after Air Canada flight attendants secured compensation for ground work that will climb to 70 per cent of their hourly rate for the hour before takeoff.
WestJet operates more than 600 flights a day, carrying more than 70,000 passengers on some days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.
By Tara Deschamps | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.