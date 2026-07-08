What was in U.S. indictments targeting alleged Canada-linked crime groups?

A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. British Columbia's attorney general says the community is reeling over news that the Canadian government is investigating a link between the government of India and the death of a Sikh leader, although insiders say it's not a surprise.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck