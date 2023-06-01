A Caravan For Dogs & Cats Is Touring Ontario With Free Wellness Perks For Your Furbabies
There's a fenced-in dog run, coupons for free first vet checkups and more!
If you're a pet parent, you know how much joy, love and laughter animals bring to your life each day. So giving them anything and everything they need is a no-brainer.
IAMS understands how important your pets' well-being is, and they want pet parents to see how routine care like regular vet visits, proper diet and exercise, and consistent grooming go a long way in helping keep them happy and healthy for life.
That's why they've launched the first-ever IAMS For Life Caravan — a mobile well-being hub that's touring Ontario from the end of May until the first weekend in July, offering wellness-based resources for your furbabies. And the best part is it's all free!
At each caravan stop, there's a dog run, preventative health tips from VCA Canada vets, coupons for free checkups at the VCA and plenty of IAMS treats and merch to improve your furbaby's holistic health.
Not to mention a mobile spa that will provide free dog grooming, including teeth brushing, nail clipping, paw pad cleaning, ear cleaning and face trims. Appointments are easy to book online, otherwise, it's first-come, first-served.
Where to find the IAMS For Life Caravan
Check out the IAMS For Life Caravan from May 27 to July 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at these locations:
- June 3-4 at Canadian Tire in St. Catherines
- June 10-11 at Caledon Fairgrounds in Caledon
- June 17-18 at Storybook Gardens in London
- June 24 at Wienerfest Home County Festival in Woodstock
- June 30-July 2 at Woodbine Park in Kingston
This fun and exciting event can help you give your furry bud the care they deserve. And with plenty of caravan stops planned, they're sure to be near you.
Learn more about IAMS and the IAMS For Life Caravan on their website, or follow along on social media with #IAMSForLifeCaravan.