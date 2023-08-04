This Winemaker's Giving Away Epic Prizes For Summer Fun & Here's What You Can Win
There are more than 300 prize drops that anyone in Canada can win!
Get ready for an unforgettable summer adventure with the Jacob's Creek "Summer Drops" contest. This isn't your typical giveaway – you're looking at a series of limited-edition prize packs released throughout August, just like in-demand drops from your favourite designers.
Summer Drops offers a whole suite of awesome experiences that will take your summer fun to a brand-new level: Imagine enjoying crisp Moscato, Pinot Grigio or Moscato Rosé at game night, planning getaways with your besties, hosting dinner parties or indulging in a backyard cinema experience.
With over 300 prizes to be won, this is your chance to elevate your happy hour with friends.
Anyone of drinking age, regardless of their location in Canada, can get in on this sparkling opportunity by entering the giveaway at SummerDrops.ca.
Want to know more? From a weekend escape with your pals to free card games and more, here's a peek at what you could win to make this summer the best one ever.
The Super Drop: Weekend Away
A cottage in Thousand Islands, Ontario.
This is the big one. Until August 28, 2023, Jacob's Creek will be dropping a weekend getaway worth $2,500 — that's one every week for five weeks.
If you're one of the five lucky winners, you'll get to plan your getaway with the Jacob's Creek concierge plus $500 to cover gas and groceries.
Picture it: You and your besties soaking up the dog days of summer with a bottle of Pinot Grigio at a destination of your choice. Now that's a drop that goes down nicely.
The "Game Night In" Drop
Friends playing card games.
What's fun without a little friendly competition? This prize pack includes card games, $100 to spend on snacks (plus adorable bowls to serve them in) and an instant camera (film included) to capture these summer moments while you can.
Jacob's Creek is dropping three of these every week until August 28, so make sure to enter for your chance to win.
The "Midnight Movie Kit" Drop
Friends watching a movie outdoors.
Turn your backyard into the coziest movie spot complete with a mini projector, string lights, soft blankets, an outdoor portable speaker and $100 for popcorn and candy.
Whether you make it a date night or low-key hang with the besties, you can add that little something with a chilled glass of Sparkling Moscato Rosé.
Valued at over $500, this prize will drop three times each week until August 28 — and yes, you get to keep the projector.
The "Feast With Friends" Drop
Friends cheers drinks over a table covered with food.
Win this drop, and you'll get to host a dinner party with the ultimate bougie vibes, serving up a feast with the help of your brand-new Dutch oven, wood serving board set and stylish bowls.
Plus, you get $100 towards ingredients to pair with your favourite Jacob's Creek wine.
Three winners will take home this culinary prize pack each week to cook up a dreamy summer night with their nearest and dearest.
Then there are the little droplets
Just by signing up, you will be entered to win even more weekly prizes like gift cards to The Keg, instant cameras, portable speakers and Jacob's Creek wine glasses.
Cheers to summer!
