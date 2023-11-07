Jameson Is Giving You The Chance To Win An Epic Office Holiday Party & Here's How To Enter
A Dwayne Gretzky performance, games, cocktails and gourmet bites under the Jameson tree!
Office holiday parties, while a tradition, tend to follow a familiar script: a dinner, a few drinks, maybe a team-building exercise with a touch of festivity. Sound like your typical office shindig?
Well, Jameson wants to shake things up. They're spreading the festive spirit by offering you the chance to transform your boring office holiday party into something truly epic.
Dubbed "Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party," this over-the-top prize promises a one-of-a-kind party filled with the spirit of the season (pun intended), where you can toast your work besties and truly enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.
Here's what you can win
Forget the headache of throwing your own boring office function. If your office wins, Jameson will take care of everything from food, drinks and decorations to entertainment and more.
You and your colleagues can look forward to an exclusive live performance by Canadian band Dwayne Gretzky, fresh from their fall tour bringing to life nostalgic hits that you can't help but dance to.
You'll also enjoy a feast of gourmet delights to satisfy your taste buds, along with a drinks menu of expertly crafted Jameson cocktails, perfect for raising in celebration around the Jameson tree. This iconic alternative to the traditional evergreen is decked out with dozens of Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles as proof that the perfect gift does grow on trees.
When you're not nibbling, sipping or dancing, you can challenge your work pals to some friendly competition at the game stations or capture the good times at the interactive photo booth.
It's going to be an evening that puts all other office parties to shame. What else would you expect when it's Jameson bringing the holiday spirit?
A bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey.@jamesonwhiskey | Instagram
How to enter the "Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party" contest
Are you ready for the chance to win "Employee of the Century"? First, you need to make sure your company has 100 or fewer employees. If that's all good, head over to Jameson's official contest page and fill out the submission form with your company details and why you deserve to win.
Now's not the time to be shy. Let your imagination run wild — pen a poem, craft an engaging essay or even share a YouTube video link to make your case. Fortune favours the creative, after all.
The contest opens on November 7 at 12 a.m. EST and closes on November 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The party will take place on December 7 in the city of the winning company, so don't miss your chance to throw the least boring office party ever!
Enter the "Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party" contest here.
